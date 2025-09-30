Ontario International Airport awarded $10.81 million FAA grant for critical infrastructure improvements

Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) has been awarded $10.81 million from the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) to support critical runway and taxiway upgrades that will further enhance safety, efficiency and capacity at one of the nation’s fastest-growing airports.

The FAA’s Airport Improvement Program provides funding to airports across the United States to support planning and development projects that improve safety, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability. At ONT, the newly awarded funds will reconstruct more than 5,400 feet of paved taxiway on the airport’s south end and add 24 low-emission energy units for aircraft to power aircraft while they are on the ground.

The grants were announced by California’s two U.S. Senators, Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff.

“We are grateful to the FAA and our federal representatives for recognizing the importance of Ontario International to the Southern California region and the nation’s aviation system,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. “This grant will allow us to build on our recent infrastructure improvements, maintain the highest levels of safety and efficiency, and prepare ONT for continued growth in passenger and cargo traffic.”

“With this new funding, Ontario International Airport will continue growing into a premier travel hub, connecting millions of Californians and visitors alike to the Inland Empire, the rest of the Golden State, and the world,” said Senator Padilla. “This funding will also help modernize and decarbonize Ontario International to create a safer, lower-emission passenger experience.”

Said Senator Schiff: “This federal funding will bring critical investments to Ontario International Airport, funding to improve the safety of the airport and to create more jobs. I will keep working with Senator Alex Padilla and the entire California delegation to continue to strengthen our infrastructure and boost our local economies.”

The $10.81 million grant follows a series of major airfield and terminal projects completed at ONT in recent years, including a $90 million runway rehabilitation project completed in 2024, the largest of its kind in the airport’s history, and more than $7 million in federal funding for security and terminal upgrades, announced in late 2024.

Together, these projects reflect ONT’s ongoing commitment to modernization and long-term investment as the Inland Empire solidifies its position as one of the most dynamic economic and population centers in the United States.