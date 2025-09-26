New Sunport Food Hall Now Complete

Indian Pueblo Kitchen (IPK) officially opened at the Albuquerque International Sunport, marking a significant milestone as one of only a few Native American-owned businesses with a presence in a U.S. airport. This highly anticipated opening completes the Sunport’s new food hall — part of its Dream of Flight terminal renovation — bringing the total number of brand-new restaurants in this area to seven. The Sunport also welcomed New Mexico Piñon Coffee as the first of eight new eateries to open its doors in Concourse A.

“This City has always been a crossroads of culture, history, and tradition, and today we celebrate a milestone that honors that legacy,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “The opening of Indian Pueblo Kitchen at the Sunport is a meaningful tribute to the original stewards of this land. New Mexico Piñon Coffee adds another local staple to the lineup, bringing the best of our unique flavor right to Albuquerque’s front door.”

Owned by New Mexico’s 19 Pueblo tribes, IPK offers travelers an authentic Indigenous dining experience that showcases the region’s rich culinary heritage. Their menu features traditional dishes such as red and green chile stews, blue corn breads, and even the famous Kool-Aid fried pickle chips, all prepared with locally sourced ingredients and inspired by Pueblo traditions.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Indian Pueblo Kitchen to the Sunport,” said IPK President and CEO Monique Fragua. “We hope it inspires guests to visit the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center campus and experience our rich heritage. We’re incredibly proud of the team that has made this vision a reality and can’t wait to share the spirit of Pueblo hospitality, one delicious bite at a time!”

Now serving travelers in Concourse A, New Mexico Piñon Coffee is the first of several new dining options slated for Concourses A and B. A beloved local staple, the café will offer travelers a taste of New Mexico from the moment they reach their gate.

“We’ve always been about sharing a taste of New Mexico with as many people as possible,” said New Mexico Piñon Coffee President Matthew Bregar. “Opening at the Sunport means we get to be part of so many special moments. It’s exciting for our team and our community.”

Also, newly opened in the T-Connector, Yucca Outpost offers a curated selection of artisan gifts, Native American jewelry, local snacks, and Southwestern goods. This venture is the latest from the team behind one of New Mexico’s most successful family-run retail operations, originally founded by George A. Cook in 1976. With over 30 years of experience operating concessions at the Sunport, the business is now led by a new generation — Nicholas Cook, who continues the legacy of spotlighting local artisans and authentic New Mexican craftsmanship.

“We’re proud to carry on a family tradition that celebrates New Mexico’s artists and spirit,” said Yucca Outpost co-owner Nicholas Cook. “Yucca Outpost brings together the old and the new — honoring our roots while creating something fresh and exciting for today’s travelers.

“This is a big day for the Sunport,” said Aviation Deputy Director Gary Gilliard. “We’re incredibly proud to welcome the first Native American restaurant at the Sunport and offer travelers an authentic taste of Pueblo cuisine. With the addition of Yucca Outpost and New Mexico Piñon Coffee, we’re not only expanding our local offerings, we’re creating a more vibrant, welcoming experience that celebrates our unique community.”

The completed food hall features seven dining options, including:

--Cheese & Coffee

--Dunkin’

--Flavor of New Mexico

--Indian Pueblo Kitchen

--Panda Express

--Rush of Prana

--Teller Bar