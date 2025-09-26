Falcon Field Airport Awarded FAA Grants to Invest in Airport's Future

The City of Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport has been awarded a series of grants through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program. The funding will support design work for key projects that strengthen efficiency and connectivity.

Grants include a $363,485 award to design a new Taxiway I and Runway 22L holding apron on the northeast side of the airfield. Falcon Field also received an $85,918 grant to design the upgrade of the West Airport Service Road, which is a vital corridor that links the north and south sides of the airfield while providing ground transportation needs across the Airport. A third award of $206,082 will fund design work for the modernization of a taxiway connector and apron taxiway. A local grant match of $16,772 will be funded by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

“These grants demonstrate the FAA and ADOT’s recognition of Falcon Field’s importance as a leading general aviation airport,” said Corinne Nystrom, A.A.E., Airport Director. “By investing in these projects, we are ensuring the Airport can continue to meet the growing needs of pilots, tenants and the broader Mesa community.

Continued investment will strengthen Falcon Field Airport’s role as a vital transportation hub. Upgrading the West Airport Service Road, taxiway connector and apron taxiway will modernize essential airfield infrastructure and help accommodate the growing demands of aircraft, pilots and businesses.

“We’re grateful for the federal and state support that enables us to proactively invest in infrastructure upgrades and plan for future capacity,” said Mark Gibbs, Airport Project & Operations Manager. “These design initiatives lay the groundwork for more efficient operations across the airfield for years to come.”

Design work will begin with the new Taxiway I and Runway 22L holding apron in November 2025. The design process for both areas is anticipated to be completed by March 2026. Design work for the West Airport Service Road, the taxiway connector and the apron taxiway will follow and is also scheduled to be completed by spring 2026.

All projects are part of Falcon Field’s Capital Improvement Program, which includes 32 projects identified in the 2021 Airport Master Plan.

Falcon Field Airport is committed to investing in infrastructure to ensure long-term sustainability for its tenants, businesses and the aviation community.