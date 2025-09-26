Calgary Airports' Chief Commercial Officer Recognized for Lifetime Achievement in Route Development

Calgary Airports’ Chief Commercial Officer, Balázs Bogáts, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious Routes World Individual Leadership Award, a lifetime achievement recognition that honours a career of outstanding contribution to global route development.

“Balázs has spent his career expanding air connectivity through partnership, creativity and persistence,” says Chris Dinsdale, President & CEO for Calgary Airports. “His recognition on the world stage reflects our clear outlook for the future: connecting people and places with skill, care and an authentic sense of Calgary, powered by a team focused on sustainable growth for our region.”

With more than two decades in aviation, Bogáts joined Calgary Airports as Chief Commercial Officer in September 2024 after a 13-year tenure at Budapest Airport, where he held roles including Head of Airline Development and Commercial Planning, Director of Airline Development, and Chief Commercial Officer. During his tenure there, passenger traffic doubled to 16 million by 2019. The airport improved connectivity by securing long-haul flights, and its marketing and partnership excellence was recognized with top honours at both Routes Europe and Routes World.

Earlier in his career, Bogáts spent over a decade with Malév Hungarian Airlines and Malév Ground Handling, experiences that shaped his approach to network development, which is grounded in strengthening multi-stakeholder collaboration and leveraging the power of data to find efficiencies and optimization.

“I’m truly honoured by this nomination, but it does not belong to me alone – it’s a recognition of the teams and partners that I have the pleasure of working with,” says Bogáts. “At Calgary Airports, our approach is simple, build partnerships with airlines and destinations, reduce friction for travellers, and keep investing in sustainable, demand-led connectivity for Western Canada.”

Calgary Airports’ leadership team includes a diverse range of expertise spanning from operations and technology to people, real estate and finance, bringing together a breadth of perspectives to support strategic long-term planning, an organizational strength the organization sees as central to delivering resilient, sustainable connectivity and economic benefit to the region.

About the award

The Routes World Individual Leadership award “celebrates the lifetime achievement of an individual within the route development community, recognizing their contribution to the industry during the course of their career.”1

In addition to Balázs Bogáts’ nomination, YYC Calgary International Airport was also selected as a finalist for excellence in air service route development and marketing by an airport in the 10-20 million passenger category, as nominated and voted on by airline partners.