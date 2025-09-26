New Fast EV Charging Hub at Newark Liberty Airport Boosts Sustainability Goals

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and ZAPP announced the opening of a new fast electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at Newark Liberty International Airport. The eight new direct-current fast charging ports double the number of fast EV charging ports available at the airport to 16, as the Port Authority continues aggressive efforts to meet its industry-leading climate goals.

The new fast charging hub is located at the airport’s cell phone lot off Brewster Road, available for both airport users and for-hire vehicle (FHV) drivers. The lot is adjacent to the P4 daily parking garage and accessible from all terminals. The charging station is strategically located to serve one of the airport’s busiest ground transportation zones, popular with FHV drivers and others waiting to pick up passengers. FHV drivers should note that the cell phone lot is not a staging lot. To pick up passengers, FHV drivers should proceed to the rideshare hold lot on Earhart Drive.

With eight charging ports operational at all times, the site is designed to reduce vehicle wait times, ease traffic congestion in the lot, and encourage the shift away from fossil fuels. The deployment of these chargers is expected to eliminate 1,430 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, the equivalent of emissions from 334 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles a year.

“Adding these new chargers at Newark Liberty is another step forward in our effort to make clean transportation more accessible,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “By doubling the number of fast charging ports, we’re giving travelers and professional drivers more options to go electric and reinforcing the Port Authority’s long-term commitment to a net-zero future.”

“This project reflects the Port Authority’s focus on practical, real-world actions that support our climate goals,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “Expanding EV charging options for the public, while aggressively converting our own fleets and facilities, shows how a major transportation agency can steadily move the needle toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

“At ZAPP, our mission is simple — make it easier and more affordable for drivers to go electric,” said Ariel Tehrani, CEO of ZAPP. “Rideshare drivers spend more time on the road than anyone else, so helping them switch to EVs delivers a huge win for everyone. Just one rideshare EV is like taking five gas cars off the road, which means cleaner air, less pollution, and a better experience for passengers and communities alike.”

As part of its ambitious climate change agenda, the Port Authority has worked to grow EV charging infrastructure at its major facilities, including recent expansions at John F. Kennedy International Airport and Port Newark. Airside, over 1,400 electric ground service vehicles and 775 electric ground service chargers are already deployed across Port Authority airports.

The agency has released a comprehensive net-zero roadmap to guide its efforts toward its commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The goal encompasses not only the agency’s own operations, but also the wider transportation ecosystem that supports its facilities.

Beyond EV infrastructure, the Port Authority has undertaken several other ambitious sustainability initiatives at its airports, including New York state’s largest rooftop solar array at JFK’s new Terminal 1, the nation’s largest airport solar rooftop at Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal A parking garage, a solar array on JFK’s long-term parking Lot 9, and a solar rooftop at LaGuardia Airport. The agency is also committed to electrifying its light duty fleet by 2028 and nearly all of its ground service equipment at airports converted to electric by 2035.