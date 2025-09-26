SEA Welcomes Cathay Pacific Airlines’ Return of Service Between Seattle and Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific Airlines is announcing new nonstop service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Hong Kong in 2026. Cathay Pacific previously debuted service between SEA and HKG in 2019, before ending due to the worldwide pandemic. This marks the last pre-pandemic carrier to return to SEA and will boost international offerings from SEA to more than 60 in the coming year.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Cathay Pacific back to the Seattle market. Their return not only reconnects our region with a world-class airline, but also deepens our ties with Hong Kong, one of Asia’s most vibrant and dynamic cities,” said Sam Cho, Port of Seattle Commissioner. “This new service also offers travelers with seamless access to Cathay’s extensive network across Southeast Asia, Mainland China, and India. This is an exciting opportunity, opening doors, for both business and leisure travelers.”