New Terminal 1 Opens at San Diego International Airport

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Airport Authority) celebrated the official opening of the first phase (Phase 1A) of the new Terminal 1 (New T1) at San Diego International Airport (SAN) at a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event brought together executives from the Airport Authority, partner airlines, and the Turner-Flatiron joint-venture construction team, marking a major milestone in the airport’s history.

The New T1 replaces the 58-year-old Terminal 1 with a modern, world-class facility designed to elevate the passenger experience and meet the growing travel demands of the San Diego region. With its thoughtful design and expanded amenities, the new terminal demonstrates the Airport Authority’s commitment to efficiency, comfort, and sustainability. The project was delivered by Turner-Flatiron, a Joint Venture, with Gensler serving as the lead architect.

“On behalf of our partnering agencies, stakeholders and all the employees and tenants at San Diego International Airport, we are truly proud to open the new Terminal 1 and share all that it offers with San Diego and the world,” said Kimberly Becker, President and CEO, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “The existing Terminal 1 has served our community for more than five decades and today we are ushering in a new era. The New T1 provides the comfort, convenience, and efficiency travelers expect while reflecting the spirit of San Diego.”

“We are thrilled to commemorate this historic day and celebrate the tremendous effort and planning that went into making this day possible,” said Gil Cabrera, Airport Authority Board Chair. “I am proud of the Airport Authority team and their unwavering commitment to bring San Diego a new Terminal 1. The airport is often the first and last impression we get to make as a city, and the New T1 is something San Diegans will be proud of now and for generations to come.”

Phase 1A of the New T1 features 19 new gates, an expansive ticketing hall with 69 check-in kiosks and 66 ticket counters, a spacious security checkpoint with 13 lanes, seven baggage carrousels capable of handling 4,000 bags per hour, expanded dining and shopping options with 17 restaurants and retail stores, and an outdoor dining area with views of San Diego Bay and downtown.

Travelers visiting the New T1 will have access to more than 90,000 square feet of concession space, featuring 12 food and beverage options and five specialty retail stores. Restaurants range from local to national brands that offer quick grab n’ go or sit-down experiences and include Ambrogio 15, Better Buzz, Cutwater Restaurant & Bar, JT Bros Handcrafted Sandwiches, Lofty Coffee, Luna Grill, Market Hall, McDonald’s, Novocientos Grados, Parfait Paris, SIP Wine & Beer, and The Taco Stand. Specialty retail stores offer a range of items from travel necessities to artisan gifts and include Liberty Station Gifts, No Boundaries, The Arts District Market, SAN Supply Co., and Univision Travel Store.

The terminal’s all glass façade designed by renowned artist James Carpenter is called “Luminous Wave.” The façade is comprised of 537 curved, fritted glass panels that allow light to illuminate the ticketing and baggage claim halls while reducing heat and glare on monitors and wayfinding screens.

The New T1 also showcases San Diego’s artistic and cultural identity, with five major commissioned public art pieces, many integrated into the terminal design, including A Day in the Sun by Amy Ellington, RISE (pink jellyfish) by Matthew Mazzotta, Vessel of Light by Erwin Redl, Migrations by Walter Hood, and Torrey Pines by Nova Jiang. These works, prominently displayed inside and outside throughout the terminal, celebrate the region’s lifestyle, history, and natural beauty.

In addition to the terminal building, the project features more than four miles of new roadways, including a new three-lane entrance route and a dual-level roadway that separates arrivals and departures. Close-in parking is available steps away at the five-story Terminal 1 Parking Plaza, which offers travelers and visitors easy access to 5,200 parking spaces.

Sustainability is at the core of the New T1 program. The terminal will run on 100 percent carbon-free electricity. The adjacent Terminal 1 Parking Plaza offers more than 250 EV charging stations with an additional 250 EV-ready spaces and includes over 300 bicycle parking spaces. Airfield improvements will reduce emissions by reducing the need for fuel trucks in favor of an underground fuel-delivery system, while a 900,000-gallon cistern will capture and reuse stormwater. The facility is designed to withstand future climate impacts, aligning with the City of San Diego’s Climate Action Plan and pursuing LEED-Gold certification.

Construction on Phase 1B of the New T1 will begin in early 2026. Three additional gates will open in Spring 2026, and the remaining eight gates will open in early 2028, bringing the total gates in the new Terminal 1 to 30.

Beyond passenger amenities, the New T1 is a $3.8 billion project that is estimated to generate more than $4.5 billion for San Diego’s economy. Upon completion, the New T1 program will have created 25,300 jobs that paid $2 billion in wages to local workers. Construction of the New T1 is expected to generate $7.4 billion in sales, with $4.7 billion coming directly from the building of the new terminal. As a result of the New Terminal 1 program, local governments will see $127 million in tax revenues which helps fund public services and infrastructure.