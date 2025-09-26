The New Terminal One Announces Partnership with Ethos Farm Americas for Guest Experience Services

The New Terminal One at JFK International Airport announced that Ethos Farm Americas has been selected as a strategic provider to support guest experience services for the world-class all-international terminal. This partnership will play a pivotal role in helping New Terminal One deliver its vision of making every guest experience an extraordinary moment to remember.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Leveraging its global expertise across aviation and other service-driven industries, Ethos Farm Americas will recruit and manage skilled personnel and work closely with New Terminal One to help implement best-in-class practices, continuous improvement, and alignment with the terminal’s guest experience goal of elevating the guest journey throughout the terminal. Ethos Farm will help ensure consistent, people-centered service throughout the terminal — particularly during peak periods and irregular operations.

Ethos Farm Americas was previously appointed as the provider of New Terminal One’s guest experience training program. Together, these initiatives ensure that the terminal delivers a seamless and world-class guest experience from opening day and beyond.

“At the New Terminal One, we are focused on delivering a guest experience like no other,” said Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations, the New Terminal One at JFK. “Our partnership with Ethos Farm Americas ensures that we are investing in people and innovation to redefine what the guest experience should be in a global gateway.”

“Ethos Farm Americas is delighted to have been entrusted with the responsibility of delivering the ambassador team, and broader guest experience services to the New Terminal One,” said Lauren Walsh, President, Ethos Farm Americas. “Grounded in the terminal’s vision for guest experience, we will be drawing on our global knowledge from aviation, retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors to ensure the New Terminal One is able to take inspiration from the best experiences in the world and bring them to life for those traveling through New York City.”

The New Terminal One, set to open in 2026, will be home to leading airlines including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways and EGYPTAIR.