Sunport Unveils New Cell Phone Waiting Lot, The Holding Pattern, as Part of Ongoing Modernization

The Albuquerque International Sunport today unveiled, The Holding Pattern, a completely redesigned cell phone waiting lot that blends convenience, technology, and comfort for those picking up passengers. The new space continues the Sunport’s modernization efforts amid its ongoing Dream of Flight terminal renovation and aligns with the City’s broader commitment to enhancing public infrastructure and amenities across Albuquerque.

Designed to do more than just provide a place to wait, the new, more conveniently located facility offers drivers and families modern amenities and big-screen flight information so the wait is easier, more comfortable, and enjoyable.

“The Sunport’s new waiting lot is another step toward enhancing our world-class airport that reflects the pride, hospitality, and forward-looking spirit of Albuquerque,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “This new facility also includes two brand-new bathrooms—part of our citywide effort to expand access to clean, modern restrooms in neighborhoods, parks, and now here at the Sunport.”

Key features of the new cell phone waiting lot include:

Two massive flight information display boards (FIDS) measuring 15 feet by 25 feet—among the largest in any U.S. airport waiting lot.

20% more parking than the previous lot, with 72 spaces plus four ADA-compliant spaces.

Future electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure with capacity for three EV charging spaces and one accessible charging space, expected to be completed in 2026.

Two indoor restrooms with universal access (heating included).

Benches and tables for added comfort while waiting.

24-hour video surveillance for safety and security.

“The Holding Pattern is another great example of how we’re modernizing the Sunport while keeping it welcoming and convenient,” said Aviation Director Richard McCurley. “Cell phone waiting lots make a big difference for friends and families picking up passengers.

Located at 2325 Sunport Loop SE, directly north of the main terminal building and adjacent to the Sheraton Hotel, the new facility was built on a previously vacant lot. The $3.29 million project was funded entirely through the Sunport’s enterprise fund, with no cost to taxpayers.