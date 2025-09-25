Houston Airports Launches Free Aira ASL Service for Deaf Travelers During Deaf Awareness Month

Houston Airports announces the addition of the Aira ASL on-demand interpreting service. The launch coincides with Deaf Awareness Month, which is celebrated in September. According to Aira, Houston's airports are the first in Texas to offer the free services to passengers as part of an ongoing commitment to improving air travel for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.



Starting this month, travelers who are deaf or hard of hearing can access on-demand American Sign Language (ASL) visual interpreters at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) through the Aira ASL App.



The app connects users to professional ASL interpreters via live video feed, allowing travelers to connect with a visual interpreter free of charge anywhere inside IAH and HOU. Using the phone’s camera and screen, the Aira ASL visual interpreter can assist travelers as they navigate the airport – from check-in counters and gates to restrooms, concessions, baggage claim and other points of interest.



“Accessibility is not optional. It is a core part of how we serve the public,” said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. “With this launch, we are advancing our passenger experience strategy and setting a new benchmark for inclusive travel.”



The launch of Aira ASL reflects a citywide commitment to expanding access and inclusion for people with disabilities in all public spaces, not just airports.



“This partnership demonstrates the City of Houston’s commitment to ensuring that accessibility is built into every public space,” said Angel Ponce, director of the City of Houston Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities. “Introducing Aira ASL at our airports empowers deaf and hard-of-hearing travelers to move through Houston with greater independence and dignity.”



This new addition builds on the Houston Airport System’s robust accessible travel program, which includes well trained customer service staff knowledgeable in assisting travelers with disabilities, sensory-friendly rooms and spaces, accessible restrooms and mothers rooms, companion care restrooms, indoor and outdoor service animal relief areas (SARAs), accessible parking and shuttle services, the Sunflower Lanyard program, visual paging systems and preflight online reasonable accommodation request processing and the Aira app, which Houston Airports has offered since 2018 to support travelers who are blind or have low vision.