Air Canada Announces New Daily Nonstop Service Between Cleveland and Montreal

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) is thrilled to announce new nonstop service to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

The route will be served by Air Canada starting May 1, 2026 and will operate daily aboard E-175 aircraft that seats 76 passengers.

“We are excited to welcome this new service to Montreal, further expanding the international travel options available to Northeast Ohio,” said Bryant L. Francis, C.M., Director of Port Control. “This service is a great compliment to Air Canada’s existing daily nonstop flights to Toronto.”

“Air Canada is adding flights from Cleveland to its Montreal hub to bring more travel options to a city renowned for its vibrant food scene, culture, history and sports. With flights connecting Cleveland to Air Canada’s largest hubs in Montreal and Toronto next summer, customers will have additional convenient travel options to and from a multitude of global destinations. We look forward to welcoming customers from both sides of the Atlantic onboard our new flights next year,” said Alexandre Lefevre, Vice President, Network Planning - North America & Scheduling at Air Canada.

The flight will depart Cleveland at 2:45 p.m. and arrive in Montreal at 4:23 p.m. The Montreal departure leaves at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Cleveland at 6:11 p.m.

Additionally, YUL offers convenient one-stop connections to several unique Northern Africa and European markets for travelers including Casablanca, Geneva, Toulouse, Palma de Mallorca, Porto, Catania, Milan, Naples, and Lyon.

This new service bolsters international routes served by CLE, which also includes Cancun, Dublin, Punta Cana, and Toronto.

Flights can now be booked directly through www.clevelandairport.com with the FlyMyAirport tool.