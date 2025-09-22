Washington Dulles and Taipei Airport Forge New Travel Connection

Leaders of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and the Taoyuan International Airport Corporation met Thursday in Taipei, Taiwan, to sign an agreement promoting travel connectivity between Washington, D.C., and Taipei. Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) is the largest passenger revenue market currently without a nonstop international flight to Taiwan-Taoyuan International Airport (TPE).

“This new partnership with the Taoyuan International Airport Corporation represents a great step forward in strengthening our global connectivity,” said Chryssa Westerlund, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. “Today’s agreement reflects our shared commitment to fostering direct air service between Washington Dulles International Airport and Taiwan-Taoyuan International Airport, supporting economic growth, cultural exchange and expanded travel opportunities between our two dynamic communities.”

The agreement is titled Memorandum of Understanding Regarding Fostering Air Service Connectivity Between Washington Dulles International Airport and Taiwan-Taoyuan International Airport. Its main purpose is to secure and promote flights between the two airports and to support them through promotion of tourism and commerce, marketing, public relations and technical and operational knowledge exchange. The initial term of the agreement is for five years.

Washington Dulles recorded the highest passenger total in its history in 2024, topping 27 million passengers served. For the second time in three years, Dulles was named the fastest growing international gateway in the United States. Dulles is experiencing record growth in passengers to Europe and has eight nonstop routes to Africa – the most of any U.S. airport. Growth of service to Asia is an ongoing priority of Airports Authority leadership and its airline business development team.