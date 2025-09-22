Dave Haring Named CEO of Spokane Airports, Bringing 20 Years of Aviation Leadership

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the aviation industry, announced it has completed its Chief Executive Officer search for Spokane Airports, which includes Spokane International Airport, Felts Field, and the Airport Business Park. The Spokane Airport Board voted to select Dave Haring, A.A.E., as CEO. His appointment was then approved by the airport's joint owners, the city of Spokane and Spokane County.

Mr. Haring brings 20 years of aviation leadership experience to the role. He most recently served as the Executive Director of Lincoln Airport, in Nebraska, where he led the development and implementation of infrastructure, operations, and policy advancements. During his 11-year tenure there, he was involved in the coalition that amended the state constitution to give local governments control of how airport funding is used, leading to expanded commercial flight offerings.

Ezra Eckhardt, Spokane Airport Board chair, expressed how the board evaluated several candidates during its national search. Haring stood out as the “unanimous choice to guide the organization into the next chapter.”

"David has a proven track record of building cohesive, dynamic teams and understands there is a direct connection between the strength of our airports and our regional economy," Mr. Eckhardt stated.

"Leading Spokane Airports is an incredible opportunity and an immense privilege," Mr. Haring stated. "I look forward to strengthening this momentum, working closely with the board, staff, and our airport partners to enhance connectivity and opportunities for the Inland Northwest."

Before his work at Lincoln Airport, Mr. Haring spent 13 years at Cheyenne Regional Airport, where he became the Director of Aviation. He has a bachelor's in business administration with a focus on airport management from the University of North Dakota. He is an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).