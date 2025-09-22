Dave Haring Named CEO of Spokane Airports, Bringing 20 Years of Aviation Leadership

Spokane Airports has selected Dave Haring as its new CEO, following a comprehensive national search. Haring's 20-year aviation background includes leadership roles at Lincoln and Cheyenne Regional Airports, emphasizing infrastructure development and regional connectivity. His appointment aims to strengthen Spokane's airport operations and regional economy.
Sept. 22, 2025
2 min read
68d17a24536223351afeb81f David Haring Jpg

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the aviation industry, announced it has completed its Chief Executive Officer search for Spokane Airports, which includes Spokane International Airport, Felts Field, and the Airport Business Park. The Spokane Airport Board voted to select Dave Haring, A.A.E., as CEO. His appointment was then approved by the airport's joint owners, the city of Spokane and Spokane County.

Mr. Haring brings 20 years of aviation leadership experience to the role. He most recently served as the Executive Director of Lincoln Airport, in Nebraska, where he led the development and implementation of infrastructure, operations, and policy advancements. During his 11-year tenure there, he was involved in the coalition that amended the state constitution to give local governments control of how airport funding is used, leading to expanded commercial flight offerings.

Ezra Eckhardt, Spokane Airport Board chair, expressed how the board evaluated several candidates during its national search. Haring stood out as the “unanimous choice to guide the organization into the next chapter.”

"David has a proven track record of building cohesive, dynamic teams and understands there is a direct connection between the strength of our airports and our regional economy," Mr. Eckhardt stated.

"Leading Spokane Airports is an incredible opportunity and an immense privilege," Mr. Haring stated. "I look forward to strengthening this momentum, working closely with the board, staff, and our airport partners to enhance connectivity and opportunities for the Inland Northwest."

Before his work at Lincoln Airport, Mr. Haring spent 13 years at Cheyenne Regional Airport, where he became the Director of Aviation. He has a bachelor's in business administration with a focus on airport management from the University of North Dakota. He is an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).

Sign up for Aviation Pros Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Aviation Pros to Know August 2025
The Essential Role of Maintenance Trucks in Ground Support Operations
Register for GSE Expo 2025!
Sponsored
Elevate Your Brand at GSE Expo 2025!
Sponsored