Eric Vences Named Boulder Airport Manager

Eric Vences, with a background at Denver International Airport and Frontier Airlines, has been appointed as Boulder Municipal Airport's new manager. His expertise in operations, grant administration, and community engagement positions him to lead the airport into a new chapter of growth and collaboration.
Sept. 22, 2025
Boulder Municipal Airport
ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the aviation industry, announced it has completed its Airport Manager search for The City of Boulder. Eric Vences will lead the Boulder Municipal Airport, overseeing daily operations, regulatory compliance, financial sustainability, and community engagement.

Mr. Vences has a strong background in airport management, strategic planning, regulatory compliance and grant administration. Most recently, he was Assistant Terminal Operations Manager for Denver International Airport where he supervised and ensured efficient line management and throughput of passengers at TSA checkpoints. He also assisted with planning and coordination of construction, irregular operations, and snow-related activities related to terminal operations. Mr. Vences has also served as Regional Manager Corporate Real Estate for Frontier Airlines and Airport Manager for Rantoul National Aviation Center.

“I'm really excited about becoming a part of Boulder’s vibrant airport community,” said Mr. Vences. “I can’t wait to connect with everyone, get to know the wider community, and build some meaningful relationships. I'm especially looking forward to helping strengthen the airport’s ties within the city and the region. Just like with any new adventure, I’m ready to approach the challenges ahead with creativity and a strategic mindset.”

Mr. Vences holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Southern Illinois University and achieved Green Belt certification in Six Sigma.

