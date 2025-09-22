INFORM Outlines Four Key Pillars for “Airport of the Future” at inter airport 2025

INFORM, a leading global provider of AI-based software for the optimization of business processes, will present their GroundStar Suite at GATE Booth B5-1360 in Hall B5 during the 2025 inter airport Europe exhibition in Munich, October 7-9.

With the aviation industry at a crossroads, INFORM will share its vision for the “Airport of the Future” – a model that redefines the roles of airlines, airports, and ground handlers while placing the passenger at the center of every decision.

Johannes Richenhagen, Executive Lead Transformation at INFORM Aviation, will share his ideas of future airports in an open discussion (Wednesday, October 8, 10:30-11:00 a.m., booth B5-1360). The main focus will be on the following four major pillars

· Smart and digital approach – Why airports, airlines, and ground handlers must rethink how they share resources and information.

· Passenger-centric operations – What a seamless, customer-first airport experience means for all stakeholders.

· Sustainable aviation ecosystems – a challenge with a huge global impact and increasing emergency for the entire industry

· The growing role of PRMs – How rising PRM numbers affect every aspect of operations, from stand allocation and gate management to turnaround planning and landside coordination.

PRM handling is one of the largest global growth markets in the aviation industry. Aging populations, available capital resources, and the desire to travel are driving steadily rising numbers in this segment. Airlines, airports, and ground handlers must adapt their structures to these circumstances.

Also, INFORM Aviation Head of Sales Europe, Ginesh Koottakara, will participate in the panel discussion “Workforce of the Future: Looking Forward to the Next 25 Years! Attracting & Retaining the Future Workforce” (October 9, 12:45 a.m.-01:25 p.m.) to bring in his expertise of workforce management software solutions.

Visitors to Booth B5-1360 will be able to experience firsthand how INFORM’s GroundStar Suite supports all phases of ground operations management. INFORM’s aviation experts will demonstrate how the software drives efficiency, resilience, and sustainability across airport processes.

INFORM’s presence at inter airport Europe 2025 offers aviation professionals an opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions for today’s challenges while gaining insights into how to future-proof operations. With the aviation sector facing increased passenger expectations, labor shortages, and a growing PRM population, INFORM provides the tools and know-how to help organizations thrive in this evolving landscape.