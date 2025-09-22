Cleveland Airport System Completes Its Executive Leadership Team

With the recent onboarding of its Assistant Director of Administration, the Cleveland Airport System (Department of Port Control) has completed building its Executive Leadership Team.

Bryant L. Francis, C.M., who joined as Director of Port Control in May 2023, has filled four vital roles in the organization with over 64 years of leadership and airport experience, including both local leadership and executives with experience in major airports around the country.

“This team will play a critical role in developing a World Class travel experience for Northeast Ohio residents and visitors,” said Francis. “These professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, augmenting that of our longer tenured team. The outside perspectives will breathe new life into our organization, and we are already seeing positive changes.”

Scott Carr, A.A.E., Assistant Director, Commercial Business and Revenue, was the first to join the team in February. He is responsible for managing all commercial operations, including passenger and cargo air service, airport concessions, commercial development and properties, as well as all ground transportation functions, airport compliance and inclusion, and North Coast Harbor.

Megan O’Connell, Assistant Director, Marketing, Communications and Guest Experience, arrived in March and was critical in launching the new CLEvolution campaign. She is responsible for strategic marketing and communications and creating a more enjoyable guest experience for our customers.

Frank Williams joined the department in June as Assistant Director, Airport Operations and Public Safety. Williams, previously the City of Cleveland’s Director of Public Works, is prioritizing the well-being of employees and passengers through fostering a culture of safety, collaboration, and excellence while implementing innovative strategies to enhance operational efficiency and improve the overall airport experience.

Henrietta Brown, A.A.E., joined the team in July as the Assistant Director, Administration. She is overseeing the Human Resources, Legislative Affairs, Legal, and Information Technology divisions and was a member of the leadership team in New Orleans during construction and opening of its new airport terminal.

The new executives join existing team members Dennis Kramer, P.E., C.M., Assistant Director, Airport Development and Christine Gilmartin, Assistant Director, Finance and Procurement. Gilmartin joined the department in 2010 and was named Chief Financial Officer two years later. Gilmartin is heavily involved in the airport’s annual budgeting process, including establishing airline rates & charges. Kramer, who joined the department in early 2020, has been leading the charge for the Terminal Modernization Development Program ever since. That multi-year, transformational effort will advance next year with an initial Landside focus.

With the full executive team now in place, each has evaluated their individual groups to determine the most critical needs to further enhance performance, functionality, and capability as we move our growing organization forward. Together, this leadership team strives to elevate execution of the ongoing commitment to the community we serve.

“With the management team in place, Cleveland Hopkins is entering an exciting new chapter of our airport that builds on our legacy while accelerating innovation and building a memorable guest experience for our passengers,” said Francis.