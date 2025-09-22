Transforming Travel: How AI and Technology Are Shaping the Future of Journeys

For many, travel is a source of excitement and anticipation, and new global research from Amadeus reveals how travelers are looking to technology, especially AI, to enhance their journey, seeking to eliminate pain points and friction in the process.

The Amadeus study, Connected Journeys: How Technology Will Transform Travel in the Next Decade, the findings from 9,500 global travelers including China, France, India, Singapore, Spain, UK and the USA. It explores the changing needs of travelers, and the role that new and emerging technology plays in transforming the travel and hospitality industries.



Travelers are increasingly turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to plan and manage their journeys, with Generative AI (Gen AI) usage up 64% compared to last year. Key benefits appreciated by travelers include significant time savings (42%), highly personalized recommendations (37%) and the discovery of new destinations (36%). Globally, travelers who used Gen AI in their planning felt more confident in their travel decisions (35%).

64% of travelers responding to Amadeus’ survey said they would be willing to pay for an AI travel assistant that could help with in-trip information. And 17% reported they would be willing to pay up to five per cent of the total value of the trip to benefit from such services.

However, the study also reveals areas where AI currently falls short. A quarter (25%) of respondents have experienced outdated or inaccurate information from AI-generated results, while another 25% struggled with AI’s inability to truly capture their personal preferences.

"The rapid rise in Generative AI usage shows that travelers are eager for smarter, more personalized experiences. But the data also reveals a clear message: expectations are high, and the industry must work together to meet them. At Amadeus, we see a big opportunity to collaborate across the travel ecosystem to ensure AI delivers real value – reducing friction, enhancing confidence and making every journey more intuitive and enjoyable.” commented Decius Valmorbida, President of Travel, Amadeus.

Francisco (Paco) Pérez-Lozao Rüter, President, Hospitality, Amadeus added, “ Travelers are embracing AI with enthusiasm, but they’re also demanding more. In Hospitality, we see this as a call to action: to deliver technology that not only responds to traveler needs but anticipates them. From booking the perfect stay to navigating the trip itself, hyper personalization and real time accuracy are no longer optional, they are expected."

The data also revealed that an overwhelming 90% of those traveling by plane disclose they experience some level of anxiety during the travel experience. Yet these worries co-exist alongside clear aspirations and expectations for travel. Rather than a focus on material objects, travelers’ top hopes for their time away include having quality time with loved ones (27%), discovering great food and drink (25%) and creating lasting memories (24%). Nearly a quarter (22%) of travelers explicitly highlight the desire for a smooth travel experience without delays or disruptions as central to their travel aspirations.