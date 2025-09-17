Keith Autry Appointed Vice President for Engineering at Dulles Airport

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority on Wednesday named Keith Autry as vice president for engineering and Dulles capital programs. The action fills a vacancy created when Thomas R. Beatty was promoted in March 2025 to executive vice president and chief operations officer.

utry joined the Airports Authority in 2022 as deputy vice president for capital construction at Dulles. In his new and expanded role, Autry will oversee major capital development projects to expand passenger capacity and rehabilitate infrastructure at Dulles International Airport.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Keith’s background and expertise in this important role as we continue building the airport of the future at Dulles International,” said Jack Potter, president and chief executive officer. “His broad experience in construction management and public infrastructure make him uniquely qualified for this important role.”

Prior to joining the Airports Authority, Autry’s experience includes construction, design and facilities management positions at Rice University and Hensel Phelps Construction Company. At Hensel Phelps, he managed construction of the rail yard on Dulles property for the Silver Line Metrorail project. Autry served for 25 years as a naval officer in the Civil Engineer Corps, which included deployments around the world and as the commanding officer of the naval support facility at the Camp David presidential retreat. Autry joined the U.S. Navy in 1991 after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He earned a master’s degree in engineering from Pennsylvania State University in 1999.