Southwest Florida International Airport Sets New August Passenger Record

In August 2024, Southwest Florida International Airport welcomed 647,917 passengers, marking the best August in its 43-year history with a 5% increase from the previous year. Aircraft operations also rose by 11%, highlighting robust travel demand.
Sept. 17, 2025

During August, 647,917 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. This was an increase of 5 percent compared to August 2024 and the best August in the 43-year history of the airport. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is down 0.3 percent.

The traffic leader in August was Delta with 152,803 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (107,919), American (97,808), United (95,540) and JetBlue (70,952). Southwest Florida International Airport had 6,013 aircraft operations, an increase of 11 percent compared to August 2024.  

Page Field saw 12,323 operations, which was a 5 percent decrease compared to August 2024.

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 11 million passengers in 2024 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction.

