Paradies Lagardère and Plaza Premium Group Launch Vino Volo Partnership to Enhance Airport Dining

Paradies Lagardère, a leading North American airport restaurateur and retailer, and Plaza Premium Group (PPG), a global leader in airport hospitality, announces a new partnership to expand dining options for travelers through award-winning wine bar concept Vino Volo. For 20 years, Vino Volo has offered guests the opportunity to explore fine wines from around the globe as well as local craft cocktails and craft beer alongside shareable fare in a relaxed, upscale setting.

“We’re thrilled to bring this innovative partnership to life with Plaza Premium Group,” says David Bisset, chief development officer at Paradies Lagardère. “Vino Volo has long been recognized for offering travelers a comfortable and elevated experience centered around wine, food and relaxation. This collaboration allows us to extend that experience to even more guests while supporting PPG’s mission to enhance travel with meaningful choices and quality hospitality.”

Through this collaboration, travelers who purchase a Dining Pass ($35, with an additional 15% discount for Smart Traveller members) via Plaza Premium Lounge’s website will gain access to exclusive dining experiences at eligible Vino Volo wine bars and restaurants across nearly 30 airports in the United States and Canada. The initiative expands Plaza Premium Lounge users’ airside dining options across the North America, enhancing the overall travel experience, while also introducing Vino Volo to Plaza Premium Louge’s global community of loyal travelers.

Once a Dining Pass is purchased, upon activation either via the Smart Traveller app or email, travelers receive a QR code to present at participating Vino Volo locations, where they may choose from five specially curated set menus. Dining Pass holders can choose from red or white wine flights paired with assorted cheeses and other gourmet appetizers or wines by the glass served alongside a selection of soups, salads, sandwiches and flatbreads for a seamless and satisfying pre-flight experience.

“This partnership with Paradies Lagardère and Vino Volo marks a strategic milestone for Plaza Premium Group in the Americas,” said Pascal Belanger, Senior Vice President Americas, Plaza Premium Group. “By integrating Vino Volo’s premium wine bars and restaurants into our network, we are not only expanding access points but also elevating the breadth of experiences available for travelers. This collaboration strengthens our regional footprint and reinforces our long-term vision of delivering greater choices, consistency and exceptional hospitality. Our goal has always been to make travel better, and this partnership is a step toward that ambition.”