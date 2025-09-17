Ford International Airport FLITE Program Announces Selection of Companies to Test Air Travel Solutions

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, in partnership with Avflight Grand Rapids Corporation, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Seamless Ventures, Southwest Airlines® and the West Michigan Aviation Academy, announced the eighth cohort of companies selected to receive more than $150,000 in total grant funding through the Ford Launchpad for Innovative Technologies and Entrepreneurship (FLITE).

“We are pleased to welcome five forward-thinking companies to the FLITE program as they begin testing their air travel technology solutions,” said Alex Peric, Chief Operating Officer of the Ford International Airport Authority. “We’re grateful for the continued support of our partners as we work together to enhance the future of aviation.”

FLITE, a first-of-its-kind program in the aviation industry, is helping shape the future of aviation by providing grant funding and pilot-testing opportunities to companies developing air travel technologies and services. The five companies in this round include:

Flox : Develops and deploys autonomous solutions designed to mitigate bird and wildlife strikes, enhancing aircraft safety.

Niricson : Advances infrastructure safety through AI to minimize risk and support sustainability

Ultraview AI : Delivers autonomous drone and AI-powered solutions for rapid, high-accuracy aircraft inspections

VIRV : Powers off-highway vehicles with seamless on-site renewable energy hubs

Powers off-highway vehicles with seamless on-site renewable energy hubs Volair Technologies Inc.: Enhances aircraft safety, autonomy, and efficiency through cognitive co-pilot and perception technologies.

“Niricson is proud to be selected for the FLITE program at the Ford International Airport,” said Harsh Rathod, Co-Founder and CEO of Niricson. “As a leader in civil infrastructure monitoring solutions, programs like FLITE create the right opportunities and bring the right stakeholders together to maximize success for our company, Ford International Airport, and their customers.”

As Michigan’s lead advocate for business development, job creation and community growth, the MEDC has played a key role in fostering innovation. Through the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME), the MEDC has provided grant funding to support the companies participating in FLITE, to further the program’s mission and drive advancements in Michigan's vibrant mobility and technology sectors.

The five companies will pilot their technologies at Ford International Airport this fall:

Flox will test wildlife detection to inform how airports can adopt intelligent wildlife management tools that improve safety.

Niricson will capture imagery data to track maintenance performance of airport infrastructure

Ultraview AI will showcase its drone inspection platform to capture high-resolution imagery and streamline aircraft maintenance workflows.

VIRV will test its advanced high-voltage powertrain on a baggage tractor to enhance ground operations.

Volair Technologies Inc. will demonstrate its cognitive co-pilot and perception technologies to enhance aircraft safety, autonomy, and efficiency.

FLITE, which recently received the 2024 Best Small and Emerging Airport Innovation Award from Airports Council International World and Amadeus, has supported more than 35 projects, awarding over $1 million in total grant funds across seven rounds.

Applications for the next round of FLITE are being accepted now through October 30, 2025, at michiganbusiness.org/mobility-funding.