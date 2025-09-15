Sacramento International Airport Announces New Public Artwork for Parking Garage

Sacramento International Airport (SMF) is proud to announce the selection of internationally recognized artist Paul Ramírez Jonas to create a permanent art installation for the Airport’s new Parking Garage, a central component of the SMForward expansion program.

The large-scale installation, titled The Trip Around the Block is the Trip Around the World, covers three sides of the new monumental six-story garage. It is made with hundreds of painted steel panels that have been punched with holes. From a distance the holes create thousands of names of the places travelers pass through on their way to and from the airport--Ensley, Karnak, Yolo County, Cashe Creek, Clover Valley, Carnegie Ridge, etc. The place names are combined with images of the region’s agricultural landscape. Sixty sconces installed on the interior garage interplay with light on the ceiling and include text.

“Public art has the power to make every day spaces extraordinary,” said Board Chairman and First District Supervisor Phil Serna. “This piece will anchor SMF’s new garage as not just infrastructure, but a civic landmark that connects Sacramento’s spirit with millions of passengers each year.”

The work is designed to evolve throughout the day and night, welcoming travelers with a dynamic experience that reflects both the region’s energy and the universal act of journey.

“Our goal at SMF is to make every part of the passenger journey memorable,” said Cindy Nichol, Director of Airports for Sacramento County. “This installation will transform a parking structure into a place of inspiration and beauty, while celebrating Sacramento’s identity as a creative, forward-looking region.”

Ramírez Jonas is a celebrated artist whose work has been exhibited internationally and is held in major museum collections. His practice often emphasizes civic engagement, collective storytelling, and the transformation of shared spaces.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to make an artwork for the passengers, staff, and users of the Sacramento International Airport,” said Jonas. “I have dedicated my career to making art for everyday people as they move through our public and civic spaces. Transportation hubs are my favorites, we go through them repeatedly, sometimes we hurry through barely able to catch a glimpse of the place, sometimes we must wait and welcome something that will make us think and feel. I hope my work will create a moment to reflect on the names of all the places we call home, no matter if we are leaving or coming back.

The Parking Garage art commission represents a significant investment in SMF’s public art program, part of the Airport’s $1.4 billion SMForward expansion, which also includes the new Pedestrian Walkway and Concourse B improvements. The installation of the artwork is planned in coordination with the garage’s completion, ensuring the facility opens as both a functional and cultural gateway for the region.