Hobby Airport Unveils Solar Canopy to Power Operations and Promote Sustainability

“This solar canopy project is more than just panels and steel — it’s a statement about the future we want for Houston,” said Houston City Council Member Joaquin Martinez. “Right here in District I, in the neighborhoods I represent, Hobby Airport is now generating its own clean energy. That means lower costs, cleaner air, and a greener future for the families who live, work, and travel through here. As we prepare to welcome the world for events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this project shows that sustainability and world-class service can go hand in hand.”



The project was completed in partnership with the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES), whose experts led the design, construction management and integration of the system into Hobby’s energy infrastructure, and CenterPoint Energy, which oversaw utility requirements and service agreements.



​​​​​​Part of a larger sustainability strategy

The solar canopy is one of several high-impact energy projects completed in recent years at Houston Airports. These include: A new, more efficient central utility plant coming to IAH

Installation of 20,000+ LED light fixtures at IAH and HOU

Solar photovoltaic arrays on new shading canopies

Incorporating all-electric vehicles into airport fleet

Recycling nearly all metal, concrete from construction projects

Since 2019, these combined efforts have reduced emissions by 17% at IAH and 32% at HOU.