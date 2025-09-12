Hobby Airport Unveils Solar Canopy to Power Operations and Promote Sustainability

|
The roof of the William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) Red Garage has a new job — generating clean, renewable power exclusively for the airport. After years of planning, construction and rigorous utility requirements, the photovoltaic (PV) solar system is now fully operational and producing energy at 100% capacity, marking a major milestone in the airport system’s goal to reduce carbon emissions.
“This project is proof that sustainability can be practical, visible and directly tied to the passenger experience,” said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. “Passengers now park under a structure that shields their cars from the Texas sun while generating clean energy that keeps airport operations running efficiently, lowering overall peak demand electrical costs during the day and our carbon footprint. It’s a win for travelers, the city and the planet.”
The system has already generated more than 1.1 gigawatt-hours of electricity while in test mode, with every watt staying at Hobby Airport to power daily operations. Now at full power, the system is set to produce up to 1 megawatt-hour. The double-cantilever canopies, designed to withstand hurricane-force winds, also provide covered parking for passengers while turning unused rooftop space into a renewable energy asset.
