Hobby Airport Unveils Solar Canopy to Power Operations and Promote Sustainability

Hobby Airport's new solar canopy on the Red Garage roof now fully operational, generating clean energy to power airport functions, reduce emissions, and enhance passenger experience with covered parking.
Sept. 12, 2025
The roof of the William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) Red Garage has a new job — generating clean, renewable power exclusively for the airport. After years of planning, construction and rigorous utility requirements, the photovoltaic (PV) solar system is now fully operational and producing energy at 100% capacity, marking a major milestone in the airport system’s goal to reduce carbon emissions.

“This project is proof that sustainability can be practical, visible and directly tied to the passenger experience,” said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. “Passengers now park under a structure that shields their cars from the Texas sun while generating clean energy that keeps airport operations running efficiently, lowering overall peak demand electrical costs during the day and our carbon footprint. It’s a win for travelers, the city and the planet.”

The system has already generated more than 1.1 gigawatt-hours of electricity while in test mode, with every watt staying at Hobby Airport to power daily operations. Now at full power, the system is set to produce up to 1 megawatt-hour. The double-cantilever canopies, designed to withstand hurricane-force winds, also provide covered parking for passengers while turning unused rooftop space into a renewable energy asset.
 
 
“This solar canopy project is more than just panels and steel — it’s a statement about the future we want for Houston,” said Houston City Council Member Joaquin Martinez. “Right here in District I, in the neighborhoods I represent, Hobby Airport is now generating its own clean energy. That means lower costs, cleaner air, and a greener future for the families who live, work, and travel through here. As we prepare to welcome the world for events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this project shows that sustainability and world-class service can go hand in hand.”

The project was completed in partnership with the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES), whose experts led the design, construction management and integration of the system into Hobby’s energy infrastructure, and CenterPoint Energy, which oversaw utility requirements and service agreements.

​​​​​​Part of a larger sustainability strategy
The solar canopy is one of several high-impact energy projects completed in recent years at Houston Airports. These include:
  • A new, more efficient central utility plant coming to IAH
  • Installation of 20,000+ LED light fixtures at IAH and HOU
  • Solar photovoltaic arrays on new shading canopies
  • Incorporating all-electric vehicles into airport fleet 
  • Recycling nearly all metal, concrete from construction projects

Since 2019, these combined efforts have reduced emissions by 17% at IAH and 32% at HOU.

 

