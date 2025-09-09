KBRA Affirms AA- Rating for Southwest Florida International Airport

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) has affirmed the AA- long-term rating of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, Florida, for its Airport Revenue Bonds. The bonds are payable from net revenues generated by the operations of RSW. The rating recognizes the strength of the airport’s diversifying, leisure-oriented service area, as well as its sound operating performance, liquidity and debt service coverage fueled by healthy non-airline revenues.

The Stable Outlook reflects KBRA’s expectation that the Lee County Port Authority’s operating performance and liquidity will remain consistent with historical levels, resulting in debt service coverage comfortably above required minimums.