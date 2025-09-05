Gerard Salernitano Named Aviation Sector Leader, North America at TYLin

TYLin is excited to announce the promotion of Gerard Salernitano to Aviation Sector Leader, North America, where he will lead the strategic direction of TYLin’s Aviation Sector in North America. In his role, Gerard will expand the firm’s global reputation as a trusted partner to the aviation community by fostering innovation, driving growth and providing solutions that connect communities.

With more than 30 years of experience in civil engineering, program management, and construction, Gerard has led complex airport programs from conceptual planning through final delivery. Since joining TYLin in 2020, he has accelerated the growth of the Aviation Sector with a client-centric approach that combines cutting-edge solutions with innovation and quality. His collaborative, future-ready approach and unique blend of technical aptitude and management proficiency has made a measurable impact on airport modernization and expansion projects.

“We are delighted Gerard will be leading our Aviation Sector,” said Kimberly Slaughter, Transportation Leader, North America. “He brings a deep understanding of the interlocking issues facing airports, from safely moving goods and people to promoting sustainable operations and an exceptional passenger experience. Under his leadership, the Aviation Sector will continue to deliver bold, holistic solutions that meet the challenges of today while providing flexibility and scalability to address tomorrow’s evolving needs.”

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve as Aviation Sector Leader, North America,” said Gerard Salernitano. “I am honored to lead such an outstanding group of talented aviation professionals, who all share a passion for delivering the airport programs that make aviation safe, sustainable, and efficient while enhancing the customer experience.”

Key Highlights of the Appointment

As Aviation Sector Leader, North America, Gerard will drive alignment, innovation, and growth across all aviation-related operations and initiatives.

Gerard’s design and project management background include all aspects of design, strategic planning, project administration, scheduling, budgeting, and stakeholder relations.