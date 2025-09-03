DFW Expands Global Network with New Royal Jordanian Route to Amman, Jordan

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) will further expand its international reach next spring with the launch of nonstop service to Amman, Jordan, when Royal Jordanian begins flights to Queen Alia International Airport (AMM).

“Welcoming Royal Jordanian to DFW is another exciting step in growing our global network," said Chris McLaughlin, DFW’s Chief Executive Officer. "This new nonstop connection to Amman is a first for North Texas and will expand our reach into the Middle East and further grow DFW’s role as a key international gateway."

Royal Jordanian will operate year-round, four times weekly, starting in May 2026. The service will be operated aboard a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 270 seats.



The new route offers direct access to Amman, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and a key cultural and economic center in the Middle East. The service also opens new connections to destinations across the Levant and beyond through Royal Jordanian’s growing regional network. Royal Jordanian joins several partner airlines already operating at DFW as a member of the oneworld® global airline alliance, offering seamless connectivity.

For more information and to book tickets, visit Royal Jordanian’s website.