Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District Signs New Partnership Agreement with Frankfurt-Hahn Airport

The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District has signed a new partnership agreement with TRIWO Hahn Airport GmbH in Germany. Under the agreement, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) located in Upstate South Carolina and Frankfurt-Hahn Airport (HHN) located in the Rhineland-Palatinate region of Germany will explore opportunities to collaborate on initiatives to enhance passenger and air cargo activity at both airports. Efforts will include the formation of technical groups focused on sharing best practices in operations, technology, safety, sustainability and customer service.

Frankfurt-Hahn Airport is one of the few airports in Germany with a 24-hour operating permit. Thanks to its central location between the cities of Frankfurt, Cologne and Luxembourg, HHN can effectively serve major manufacturing and logistics areas across the European Union and provide air access to the Middle East and Asia. Similarly, GSP’s prime location in the southeast allows the airport to be a perfect entry to the U.S. and a transfer point between Europe, Mexico, Canada, and South America.

The airports plan to initially collaborate to expand air cargo opportunities between South Carolina and Rhineland-Palatinate through the expansion of existing lines of trade and the development of new cargo business between each airport.

“GSP and HHN have worked together on numerous successful air cargo projects over the years. Our teams were recently able to meet face-to-face and found that we shared similar challenges and opportunities. Agreeing to work together for the betterment of our airports and regions is an exciting next step in our relationship. We look forward to working with our new European airport partners”, said Dave Edwards, president and CEO for the GSP Airport District.

“We are delighted to formalize our partnership with GSP. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision for growth and innovation. By combining our strengths and sharing best practices, we can create new opportunities for both passenger and cargo traffic between our regions and customers. We look forward to a fruitful and long-lasting relationship that benefits both airports and our respective regions,” said Ruediger Franke, Managing Director and CEO of HHN.