Dallas Love Field Prepares to Finalize LEAP Initiative to Expand and Improve Airport Facilities

Dallas Love Field (DAL) is proud to announce the completion of its 2025 Master Plan: Love What’s Next and introduce its Love Field Expansion Airport Program (LEAP) – a transformative, multi-year capital improvement initiative. LEAP is designed to enhance capacity, elevate the passenger experience, and prepare the City of Dallas-owned airport for continued long-term growth.

The program’s financial feasibility is still pending. The last capital improvement program, the Love Field Modernization Program (LFMP), was valued at $519 million. LEAP’s projected schedule indicates six years of construction, encompassing 14 identified infrastructure development projects.

“The LEAP capital improvement initiative marks the most significant capital investment in Love Field’s history,” said Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert. “This initiative will help position the airport to meet rising passenger demand,” Tolbert added.

The new program is focused on executing previously conceptual improvements across critical airport areas to meet current demand and support future travel needs.

Key areas of focus include: Concourse expansion

A new terminal headhouse

Parking facilities

Access roadways

Support facilities

“LEAP is our long-term action plan to be future-focused. We intend to make Dallas Love Field not just a more comfortable airport, but a truly exceptional one for the next twenty years,” said Patrick Carreno, Director of Aviation for Dallas Love Field. “This program will ensure that the needs of our passengers, employees, and community are at the forefront of our operations and infrastructure.”

LEAP's design phase will begin in 2026, and construction is expected to start in 2027. The airport will take a phased construction approach to minimize disruption to passengers and operations throughout the program's life. Additionally, DAL will deploy a comprehensive communication strategy to maintain connectivity with the community.