Delta Launches Three New Routes and Expands Service at AUS

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) announced that Delta Air Lines will launch three new nonstop routes starting this fall. Additionally, the airline will increase service on two of its existing routes, San Francisco (SFO) and Indianapolis (IND), providing even more options for customers traveling to and from Central Texas. These new and expanded routes from Delta give travelers even more options for convenient, nonstop flights to popular destinations.



Denver (DEN) – Launching Nov. 9, 2025, this gateway to the Rockies serves as a major hub for business and outdoor adventure. Service will operate twice daily through Delta Connection partner SkyWest.

Columbus (CMH) – Beginning June 7, 2026, this rising tech, manufacturing, and education center in the Midwest will be connected with once daily service through Delta Connection partner SkyWest.

Kansas City (MCI) – Starting June 7, 2026, travelers can enjoy twice-daily service to this city known for its rich culture, barbecue, and growing innovation economy, operating twice daily through Delta Connection partner SkyWest.

Each of these new nonstop flights will be operated on an Embraer 175 aircraft, equipped with Delta First, Delta Comfort and Delta Main. The Embraer 175 allows a quieter, more comfortable ride for customers with modern interiors, larger windows and more personal space.



“This is another exciting investment in our community from Delta,” said Ghizlane Badawi, AUS CEO. “We are so grateful for their partnership and shared mission of connecting Austin and Central Texas travelers to more nonstop destinations. We look forward to the continued collaboration with the airline, especially as we make progress on expanding and improving our airport.”



“With these new routes and expanded service, Delta is building on a strong foundation in Austin and creating more ways for our customers to get where they want to go,” said Paul Baldoni, Senior Vice President of Network Planning. “It’s another step in delivering the network, convenience and premium experience that sets Delta apart as Austin’s leading global carrier.”



These new and expanded routes give travelers convenient access to key business and leisure markets. With them, Delta now serves nearly 30 destinations from AUS, furthering its growth at the Central Texas Airport of Choice.



Tickets are on sale now at Delta.com.