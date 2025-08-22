Erin Powers Appointed Deputy Director at Ventura County Airports

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the aviation industry, announced it has completed its Deputy Director of Airports, Business & Administration search for The County of Ventura. Erin Powers will oversee critical administrative functions that support the operations of Camarillo Airport (CMA) and Oxnard Airport (OXR). This will include project and construction management, lease and contract administration, financial oversight, and human resources.

Ms. Powers brings over 17 years of experience with a proven track record of completing large-scale, complex projects, and successful budget and contract management. She has worked for the County of Ventura Department of Airports since 2005, most recently serving as Projects and Programs Administrator. In that role, she managed all aspects of planning, construction and grant application and compliance for infrastructure and maintenance projects at the two airports.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role with the Department of Airports team at the County of Ventura,” said Ms. Powers. “I am particularly excited to continue to work alongside our incredible leadership and staff, learning how I can best support their efforts. I believe my experience leading large scale capital projects and navigating complex regulatory environments will be an asset as we work toward continued progress in operational excellence and as a pivotal community partner.”

Ms. Powers holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of California and received her juris doctorate from the Ventura College of Law.