Halifax Stanfield Piloting Passenger Experience Robots

Lost at the airport? There’s a bot for that. Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA), in partnership with Halifax-based start-up Maritime Robotics, launched two custom-built passenger experience robots at Halifax Stanfield. The project is part of HIAA’s ongoing commitment to advancing the Stanfield experience by leveraging technology that improves wayfinding and helps support a seamless journey for travellers and airport visitors.

“We are pleased to partner with a local start-up to test robotic technology at our airport,” said Tiffany Chase, Director of Marketing, Communications & Customer Experience at HIAA. “This collaboration marks an exciting step toward enhancing wayfinding and elevating the passenger experience. By embracing technology solutions like these, we are prioritizing airport efficiency and innovation, with a touch of fun in the terminal. Think WALL·E with a map — and they’re pretty adorable, too.”

The custom-built robots, which are being pilot-tested at the airport over the next several months, are equipped with voice recognition and touch screen interfaces. Users can access information on flights, weather, airport amenities, and more. When requested, the robots will physically guide users to select locations within a programmed perimeter. For destinations outside of that range, a static wayfinding map is available.

“Bringing this kind of innovation to our local airport is especially meaningful,” said Huijing He, Director, Maritime Robotics. “It’s not just about introducing new technology — it’s about enhancing the travel experience for our community and taking a significant step toward the future of travel, powered by the people who make it possible.”

Both robots are positioned pre-security in the Centre Court and Arrivals areas of the terminal building, complementing traveller resources already provided by airport employees and volunteers. The robots offer an additional layer of support for people navigating the terminal, particularly during peak times when in-person assistance may be limited.

Travellers and visitors are encouraged to try out the robots the next time they visit the airport, and experience firsthand what they have to offer.