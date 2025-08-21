New Southwest Routes Connect Milwaukee with Major U.S. Destinations

Southwest Airlines continues to expand nonstop flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE). Southwest’s latest schedule extension, through March of 2026, includes the following service enhancements:

Beginning October 2, Southwest will offer new daily nonstops from Milwaukee to San Diego, California. These flights will operate five days per week, from Thursdays through Mondays.

Southwest is also expanding the new nonstop service between Milwaukee and Austin, Texas it began earlier this year by increasing its current weekday service with additional flights every Sunday beginning March 8.

Southwest will also offer new nonstop service between Milwaukee and Miami, Florida on Saturdays during the peak spring break period beginning March 7. Flights between Milwaukee and Cancun, Mexico will also be offered on Saturdays and Sundays during the spring break period.

Beginning March 5, two daily flights will be added between MKE and Chicago-Midway, Illinois, to provide additional opportunities for Southwest travelers to begin their trip at MKE and connect to other parts of Southwest’s network.

"Southwest’s daily nonstop service to both San Diego and Austin connect Milwaukee with two of the best cities to visit in the U.S., and the Miami flights are timed for cruises, many of which start and end on Saturdays," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "By using these new flights, we can show our largest carrier that we support flight additions from MKE, which can make it easier for airlines to add more flights in the future."

Southwest now offers nonstop flights to 19 destinations from Milwaukee. Flights are available for booking at www.Southwest.com or on the Southwest Airlines mobile app.