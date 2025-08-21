Romer’s Fresh Kitchen & Bar Now Open at Vancouver International Airport

SSP Canada, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, is pleased to announce the opening of popular local brand, Romer’s, at Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

On Thursday, Romer’s Founder Chef Jim Romer, Extra Mile Hospitality Partner Kelly Gordon, YVR’s Director of Passenger Retail Experience Benedict Ma, YVR’s Director of Indigenous Relations Mary Point, and SSP Canada’s Vice President of Brands and Concepts Richard Wilson celebrated the opening of Romer’s Fresh Kitchen & Bar.

Chef Romer commented, “I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone at SSP Canada and YVR for the incredible opportunity to bring the Romer’s brand to Vancouver International Airport. It’s both an honor and an exciting milestone for us, and we’re thrilled to be a part of this vibrant, dynamic operation moving forward. We look forward to serving travelers and showcasing the flavors of Romer’s to the world.”

Since 2010, Romer’s has continued to evolve while staying true to their original commitment to be simple, fresh, local, and a part of Vancouver’s neighbourhoods. Their menu is focused on casual dining inspired by the region’s west coast lifestyle. Located past the security checkpoint in the transborder area, Romer’s Fresh Kitchen & Bar will give both locals and international travelers a taste of Vancouver.

“We take great pride in bringing local, best-in-class brands to YVR that reflect the flavors, values, and creativity of our region, and partnering with Romer’s Fresh Kitchen & Bar is an important part of this commitment,” said Eric Pateman, YVR’s vice president of passenger experience and chief experience officer. “With the opening of Romer’s at YVR, we’re thrilled that passengers now have yet another favorite Vancouver restaurant to enjoy—with high-quality menu options made from locally sourced ingredients—as they travel through the airport.”

“As a BC native, bringing local restaurants to Vancouver International Airport is near and dear to my heart,” said Richard Wilson. “YVR’s culinary scene has become a destination in itself, and SSP Canada is proud to have been part of this community for nearly 20 years. With the opening of Romer’s, we bring an iconic taste of place, featuring a brand known for its fresh burgers and locally sourced ingredients. Thank you to Romer’s and YVR for working with us to bring yet another great local concept to the terminal.”