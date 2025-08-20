Gameway Launches Second JFK Airport Gaming Lounge in Terminal 5

Gameway, the award-winning pioneer of airport gaming lounges, has opened Gameway in John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5, its second location at JFK and tenth nationwide. The grand opening event was as entertaining as the location itself, blending aviation and pop culture with celebrity guest appearances by Optimus Prime, Wolverine, and Jinx.

Positioned within JetBlue’s flagship terminal, the new lounge advances Gameway’s mission to make airport time genuinely enjoyable. Travelers will find Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and retro stations, plus snacks and drinks, all within a modern social space designed for both seasoned gamers and casual players to play, relax, or compete before boarding.

Gameway is the original premium video game lounge concept for airports. Travelers get their own gaming station and can choose from current-gen consoles and gaming PCs, with 4K displays, premium headphones, high-speed Wi-Fi, charging ports, and a library of iconic gaming titles, along with snacks, drinks, and alcohol. Sessions are designed around passengers’ flight schedules, allowing guests to drop in for a quick match or settle in for a longer campaign.

"Gameway asks, why wait, when you can game?" said Emma Walbridge, Co-Founder of Gameway. "We are thrilled to partner with JetBlue, Hudson/Avolta, and Fraport USA, to welcome summertime travelers with the grand opening of Gameway Ultra in JFK. This is our second location in New York, and our aim is to enhance the traveler's experience by offering a fun and entertaining alternative at the airport. As a minority-owned business, I am also extremely grateful to Fraport USA and JetBlue for giving us the opportunity to bring the Gameway experience to Terminal 5."

“We’re excited to welcome Gameway to JFK T5, a fantastic addition that truly enhances the customer experience.” said Jose Cuevas, Vice-President, Fraport New York. “This innovative concept gives customers a chance to unwind and enjoy premium gaming in a comfortable, modern environment. As the T5 refresh continues, Gameway reflects the kind of unique, high-quality offerings we’re proud to bring Terminal 5 customers. It’s fun, immersive, and exactly the kind of fresh energy we’re building here at JFK.”

As the only video gaming lounge in U.S. airports, Gameway has earned consistent recognition from travelers and the aviation industry. Recent honors include Priority Pass’s “Pioneer of the Year” and SOAR at DFW’s “Champions of Diversity” (2024), along with ACI-NA’s “Best New Passenger Service” and AXN’s “Best Passenger Service” (2023).

In terminals built for waiting, Gameway is built for winning. You don’t just pass time here. You plug in, level up, and board happier. With ten lounges now operating in major U.S. airports, including JFK, DFW, LAX, HOU, CLT, and DTW, Gameway has firmly established itself as the country’s leader in airport gaming experiences.

The newly opened JFK Terminal 5 Gameway Ultra is now available to ticketed passengers daily from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More information is available at: www.gameway.gg