Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport to Open New Commercial Airline Terminal

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (RKS) is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its brand-new commercial airline terminal, marking a historic milestone in the region’s air service and infrastructure development.

The new terminal will begin welcoming travelers with a soft opening on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, offering passengers an upgraded travel experience with modern amenities, enhanced security features, and improved operational efficiency. Customers can expect ongoing work inside and around the terminal for several weeks as the final touches are put into place.

For those that would like to be one of the first passengers to experience the new terminal, tickets are available at www.flyrks.com for United Airlines Flight 5116 arriving at RKS at 1:23 pm or for United Airlines Flight 5114 departing RKS at 1:58 pm. A small event for passengers and airport employees is planned to celebrate these first flights.

“This new terminal represents more than just bricks and mortar—it’s an investment in the future of Southwest Wyoming,” stated Airport Director Devon Brubaker. “From boosting economic growth and connectivity to providing a welcoming first impression for visitors, this facility will serve our region for decades to come. We’re excited to provide a first-class travel experience that reflects the pride and spirit of our community.”

The terminal project, made possible through the support of federal, state, and local partners, reflects years of planning and collaboration. Travelers will enjoy expanded seating areas, improved concessions, and streamlined passenger processing designed to elevate the overall flying experience.

To commemorate this transformational project for Southwest Wyoming, the Airport will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. The event will feature remarks from local, state, and federal leaders, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and guided tours of the new facility. The community is invited to join the Grand Opening Celebration on September 12 and see firsthand how the new terminal positions the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport as a modern gateway for the region.