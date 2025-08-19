Bradley International Airport Launches 2025 Chair Art Project

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) is excited to announce the rollout of Bradley International Airport’s (BDL) Chair Art Project for 2025, thanks to the creativity and talent of local high school students from Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.

The CAA contacted a number of high schools to solicit their involvement with the project, and a total of nine schools agreed to take part. Each participating school was given an unfinished, wooden rocking chair in the spring as a canvas and had to develop a chair design that represented their town or state. In many of the designs, students captured local landmarks, picturesque scenes, historical references and their school pride.

The finished chairs were returned to BDL at the end of the school year and are now located post-security throughout the terminal for passengers to use. The schools that participated in BDL’s Chair Art Project include:

Connecticut

Coventry High School

Ellington High School

Glastonbury High School

Granby Memorial High School

Somers High School

Windsor High School

Windsor Locks High School

Massachusetts

Agawam High School

Longmeadow High School

“The Chair Art Project is a unique way for Bradley International Airport to engage with the community and connect local students and teachers to their home airport,” said Michael W. Shea, Executive Director of the CAA. “The project also ties into our commitment to create a sense of place in the terminal that’s representative of our region. We extend our thanks to all the schools for their participation and immense creativity – and for helping us make a lasting impression on our passengers.”

The Chair Art Project was first launched in 2018 and is part of BDL’s up and coming Art and Music Program, which showcases the work of local artists in a mix of permanent and rotating art exhibits, as well as musicians through live musical performances.