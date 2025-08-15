The Dearborn Debuts at O’Hare Terminal 5: Chicago’s Beloved Eatery Expands Internationally

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) joined Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports and its concession partners for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Dearborn, a beloved downtown Chicago staple, in O’Hare International Airport’s expanded and renovated Terminal 5.

The Dearborn brings elevated yet approachable dining to travelers seeking an authentic Chicago experience, featuring sit-down service and a grab-and-go marketplace with fresh coffee. The original establishment, located in Chicago’s iconic theater district, was opened in 2016 by Irish immigrant sisters Amy and Clodagh Lawless.

“On behalf of Mayor Brandon Johnson and the entire City of Chicago, I am proud to welcome a world-class Chicago eatery like The Dearborn to our world-class airport,” CDA Commissioner Michael J. McMurray said. “Owned and operated by two sisters from Galway with deep roots in Chicago’s hospitality industry, The Dearborn brings more than just great food to O’Hare – it brings the warm, welcoming experience that has made it a beloved institution in the Loop for nearly a decade.”

“Bringing a beloved local brand like The Dearborn to Terminal 5 is a perfect example of our mission in action,” said Brian Petrow, URW’s Vice President ORD and Airport Operations. “Celebrated for capturing the spirit of one of Chicago’s most vibrant neighborhoods with a diverse menu to offer something for every traveler, The Dearborn also exemplifies the kind of inclusive growth we strive for—a local female-owned business in partnership with a local, minority operator. We’re proud to support the CDA’s vision and excited to help shape the next chapter of the terminal’s expansion.”

The restaurant is owned and operated by HOST AIR ORD FB, a joint venture between Chicago native John Wober, President of Airbrands, and HMSHost. Airbrands is a 100% Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) operator.

"HMSHost, URW, the City of Chicago, and the Lawless sisters embody the partnerships that make this airport and city special," said John Wober, President of Airbrands. "Opening The Dearborn at O’Hare is especially meaningful as the son of parents who first touched down here from Argentina."

“Growing The Dearborn into this incredible new location is a dream come true and a defining moment for our journey as restaurateurs,” said Clodagh Lawless, owner of The Dearborn. “Since opening our doors in the Loop, we’ve poured our hearts into creating a space that reflects the soul of Chicago—its people, its flavors, and its hospitality. To now bring that same spirit to the international stage at O’Hare is deeply meaningful. We are proud to share what we’ve built with travelers from all over the world and to continue expanding the reach of our family’s story and Chicago’s dynamic food culture.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to showcase everything The Dearborn stands for—heartfelt hospitality, delicious food, and a sense of community—right in the heart of one of the world’s busiest airports,” said Amy Lawless, owner of The Dearborn. “As a female-owned, immigrant-founded restaurant, this expansion not only represents growth for our business but also the power of inclusive progress and partnership. We’re honored to represent Chicago in this exciting new chapter at Terminal 5 and are thrilled to work alongside our partners to deliver a warm, welcoming experience to every traveler who walks through our doors.”

The all-day menu brings signature favorites to the terminal, including the fan-favorite Fish & Chips, as seen on Beat Bobby Flay, alongside comfort dishes Midwest Fried Chicken Wings with maple mustard glaze, the DB Smash Burger made with dry-aged CDK Farms beef, and the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich topped with rainbow slaw and a blue cheese-boursin spread. Whether it's a starter such as Japanese Curry Poutine, something lighter like the Dearborn Protein Bowl, or a signature tavern-style pizza, passengers will enjoy the variety in menu offerings.

As The Dearborn takes flight at O’Hare’s Terminal 5, the restaurant also celebrates the promotion of longtime Executive Chef Aaron Cuschieri to Chef Partner. A Detroit native and alum of kitchens like Alinea and Takashi, Cuschieri brings deep culinary expertise, a love of seasonal ingredients, and a genuine passion for hospitality. Now, as Chef Partner, he continues to lead The Dearborn’s evolution with crafting the O’Hare menu with signature favorites alongside new travel-ready options designed for comfort and convenience on the go.