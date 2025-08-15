Daniel Brown Appointed Director of Operations at Eastern Iowa Airport

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the aviation industry, announced it has completed its Director of Operations search for The Eastern Iowa Airport. Daniel Brown will be responsible for overseeing the environmental, facilities, maintenance, operations and safety functions of the airport.

Mr. Brown is a strategic senior leader with more than 15 years of experience creating programs from the ground up, while defining policy, procedure and operational structure for large-scale operations. Most recently, he was Vice President, Facility Management for Nashville International Airport. In that position, he managed a team of 126+ employees and 300+ contractors for maintenance, environmental and safety functions of the Nashville International and John C. Tune airports. He also directed all aspects of airfield and building maintenance. In addition, Mr. Brown has worked for SIGMA Engineering Solutions, Tigerbrain Engineering, Inc., Fluor, and L-3 Crestview Aerospace. He has also served in the United States Air Force.

“I’m excited to begin this new chapter as Director of Operations at The Eastern Iowa Airport where innovation, collaboration, and leadership are truly valued,” said Mr. Brown. “It’s refreshing to join a team that encourages fresh thinking and empowers its leaders. This role offers the opportunity to make meaningful operational improvements and drive positive change without unnecessary barriers.”

Mr. Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics, aviation safety and management and a master’s degree in aeronautics, aviation operations management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives.