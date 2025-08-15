Aaron Flake Joins TYS as Director of Parking and Ground Transportation at McGhee Tyson Airport

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the aviation industry, announced it has recruited a Director of Parking and Ground Transportation for The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority. Aaron Flake, C.M., will oversee the financial and operational aspects of parking services, ground transportation, and related areas for McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) and Downtown Island Airport (DKX). He began his new position on July 23, 2025.

Mr. Flake has a strong background in business development, strategic planning, budget and revenue management, and procurement. Most recently, he was the Director, Parking & Ground Transportation—Business Strategy for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority where he established the vision and strategy for parking, rental cars, on/off airport shuttle operations, and ground transportation operators. He has also served as the Assistant Vice President for Propark Mobility, The Ohio State University parking system, and Commercial Manager for Ontario International Airport Authority.

“I am excited to be part of such a collaborative team that truly wants to succeed together,” said Mr. Flake. “In meeting the team here at TYS, they are a welcoming group that trusts their leaders to innovate, form options for success, execute data driven decisions and find best case solutions. As a member of this team, I will be able to do just that in an area of airport management that I love while continuing to be supported for future professional growth. As the fastest growing airport in 2024, TYS has several future landside plans, and I am ready to serve as a key stakeholder in the success of these projects.”

Mr. Flake holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from California Baptist University. He is a Certified Member (C.M.) with the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) and a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.