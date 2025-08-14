Hudson’s New Retail Concepts at SJC Will Immerse Travelers in Northern California Life through Local Artisans, Design, and Digital Engagement

Hudson, part of global travel retail and food & beverage player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), announced it has won a 12-year contract to bring six new retail concepts to San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) — a partnership that will elevate the retail concessions program through a diverse mix of travel essentials, specialty retail, and hybrid concepts that collectively create a distinct sense of place. The shops are part of SJC’s $16.9-million retail transformation featuring fresh looks and new technology that will enhance the travel experience.

Hudson’s thoughtfully crafted retail offering will celebrate the rich heritage and uniqueness of Santa Clara County and Northern California by prominently featuring local makers and partners in beautifully designed spaces meant to transport travelers to the iconic neighborhoods and region surrounding SJC. Seamless, technology-driven solutions will be an essential part of each store, a core pillar of Hudson’s retail experience and a nod to San José’s position in Silicon Valley. The stores will be equipped with in-store technology to engage travelers along their journey, such as digital screens to inform, and self-checkout, allowing for greater convenience and speed. Travelers will also be able to enjoy all the benefits of the Club Avolta loyalty program, gaining access to exclusive offers, rewards, and cross-promotions.

“SJC sought a retail offering that would appeal to its changing passenger demographic, and we have delivered what we know the airport’s growing number of leisure travelers will love. By spotlighting local businesses, offering unique products and experiences, and integrating engaging technology and fast speed of service, we will make travelers happier along their journey through SJC,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. “We appreciate that the City of San José chose Hudson to be a part of this exciting transformation of SJC.”

Beginning in early 2026, Hudson will open the six locations across more than 6,700 ft2 of concessions space in Terminal A and Terminal B at SJC, which welcomed nearly 12 million passengers in 2024 and will see an influx of travelers in 2026 when the region hosts Super Bowl LX, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and FIFA World Cup.

“Partnering with Hudson to launch SJC’s next-generation retail program is one of the Airport’s highlights of the year,” said SJC Director of Aviation Mookie Patel. “Beyond enhancing revenues that are critical to support airport infrastructure and operations, this new retail program will bring some of the best of San José and our region into our terminals, just in time for travelers arriving for the major Bay Area sporting events taking place in 2026.”