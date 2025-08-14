Avelo Airlines Announces 6 New Routes

Avelo Airlines announced six new routes, Wilmington, North Carolina’s first international route, three new routes in Charlotte / Concord, North Carolina and a new destination – Key West, Florida. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights on these six routes. Affordable one-way fares start at $57*.

Avelo will operate these routes utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. These exclusive routes expand Avelo’s affordable, convenient and industry-leading reliable air service introduced when the airline took flight in April 2021. Travelers can book at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “We continue to Inspire Travel by growing our network at our newest bases. We’re adding a new destination in Key West, giving ILM their first international destination to the Dominican Republic and three new routes to our Charlotte base. These new routes offer our Customers even more choices, making it easier and more affordable than ever for our Customers to get where they want to go.”

From Coastal Carolina’s Wilmington International Airport (ILM):

Avelo will serve 17 nonstop destinations from ILM base.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ)

Begins December 24, 2025, with twice weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays

West Palm Beach, Florida (PBI)

Begins November 20, 2025, with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

From the Florida Keys’ Key West International Airport (EYW):

Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN)

Begins November 19, 2025, with twice weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays

From Charlotte’s Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA):

Avelo will serve 8 nonstop destinations from USA base.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

Begins October 22, 2025, with twice weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays

West Palm Beach, Florida (PBI)

Begins October 23, 2025, with four times weekly service on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

Albany, New York (ALB)