The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected to build and operate the highly anticipated $4.2 billion Terminal 6 (T6) at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), announced a landmark collaboration with four premier New York City cultural institutions — the American Museum of Natural History, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Museum of Modern Art — that will transform the new terminal’s international arrivals corridor into a distinctly New York arts district within the airport. The permanent arts and culture showcase will welcome millions of travelers each year with a curated experience reflecting the creative spirit of New York City through its world-renowned cultural institutions.

The initiative supports the Port Authority's vision to create a world-class passenger experience at JFK, as it has done at the award-winning, internationally recognized terminals at the new LaGuardia Airport and the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport, through inspirational public art and local concessions to create a unique sense of place, operational excellence, 21st century technology and world-class functionality.

curated by Public Art Fund and rotating local artworks curated by Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning. The artworks will be unveiled in 2026, when the first phase of T6 is expected to open. The overall JFK T6 art program, of which the cultural collaboration is just one component, ranges from sculptural installations to immersive visual art. The terminal’s dedicated art collection aims to capture the diversity, energy, and identity of New York City while creating moments of connection and inspiration for travelers. The effort is led by architect Stanis Smith in collaboration with JMP and will also include 19 major site-specific permanent installationsand rotating local artworksThe artworks will be unveiled in 2026, when the first phase of T6 is expected to open.

The new Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority’s $19 billion transformation of JFK into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new and simplified roadway network.

“Thanks to the collaboration with four of New York’s premier cultural institutions, Terminal 6 will offer arriving visitors from around the world a unique New York experience before they leave the terminal,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “Along with an extraordinary public art program, state-of-the-art architecture, cutting edge technology and iconic, locally inspired dining and shopping, we are creating a world-class passenger experience at Terminal 6 that will be among the best in the world.”

“For a region that is renowned for its museums and performing arts centers, it is more than fitting that visitors arriving at Terminal 6 will be greeted by vibrant displays from four of our most popular cultural institutions,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Just as we’ve done at Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal A and at LaGuardia Airport, stunning public art and inspiring cultural icons will elevate our new terminals at JFK International into destinations in themselves.”

“We’re honored to collaborate with such prestigious institutions — icons in the global arts community and deeply rooted in the spirit of New York City,” said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. “Each installation will reflect and celebrate the vibrant cultural heartbeat of New York as we welcome the world to JFK and beyond.”

Lincoln Center’s contribution is a 140-foot mural — a vibrant visual symphony that captures the energy, artistry, and dynamism of the performing arts on the iconic campus. The mural will weave together scenes from across Lincoln Center’s campus, showcasing artists from music, theater, dance, and opera. Set against the backdrop of Lincoln Center’s architecture, inside its legendary venues, and on the streets of New York, the piece offers international travelers a striking first impression: a celebration of the city as a global stage where culture, creativity, and community converge. Details on the unprecedented collaboration across the Lincoln Center campus will be announced in the coming months.

As a champion of contemporary art and a creative cornerstone of New York City, MoMA is joining forces with visionary artist Yoko Ono to deliver a special installation. This new project, inspired by Ono's work PEACE is POWER commissioned by MoMA in 2019, will invite travelers to engage with the depth and urgency of her voice.

The American Museum of Natural History will present a lively tapestry of images from its halls, from familiar faces like the museum’s Tyrannosaurus rex specimen and Rapa Nui figure, to storied exhibitions such as the Hall of North American Mammals and new destinations like the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. This dynamic installation represents the museum’s research divisions and scientific collections.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s installation celebrates its mission to present 5,000 years of art from around the world. Images of objects from each of the museum’s 17 curatorial collections — from The Cloisters’ beloved medieval Unicorn Tapestry to the Costume Institute’s Dior bar suit — will welcome travelers. The colorful and energizing display will evoke New York’s status as the cultural capital of the world, and the museum’s role as a New York City institution and cultural destination.

Transforming JFK Into a World-Class Global Gateway

A new $4.2 billion Terminal 6 , which will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on the airport’s north side, broke ground in February 2023. The $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4 , led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), is substantially complete. Additionally, the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8 , led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, was completed in November 2022. In January 2017, the JFK Vision Plan was announced to transform JFK into the world-class airport that New Yorkers deserve. The vision plan provides a strategic framework for the Port Authority and its partners to completely redevelop, modify and expand existing facilities and infrastructure. The $9.5 billion new Terminal One broke ground in September 2022., which will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on the airport’s north side, broke ground in February 2023. The $1.5 billion, led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), is substantially complete. Additionally, the $400 million, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, was completed in November 2022.