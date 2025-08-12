Hollywood Burbank Airport Selects Boingo Wireless to Deploy Industry-Leading Converged 5G and Wi-Fi 7 Network, Redefining Connectivity for Passengers and Operations

Boingo Wireless, the largest operator of airport distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks in the U.S., will design, build and manage next-generation wireless networks at the new Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) replacement terminal. Boingo is deploying one of the nation’s first Wi-Fi 7 networks at an airport, delivering critical infrastructure that ensures a seamless curb-to-seat travel experience. The project integrates cutting edge Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E technologies with a high performance cellular Distributed Antenna System (DAS), forming a converged wireless backbone. Together, these technologies create fast, secure and resilient coverage that enables frictionless digital services from the moment travelers arrive curbside until they reach their aircraft and take off. Airline partners, concessionaires and airport staff gain access to reliable connectivity to drive digital operations—boosting automation, real time coordination and safety. This innovation positions BUR at the forefront of digital infrastructure as the region prepares to welcome global events including the FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympic & Paralympic Games.

“Hollywood Burbank Airport is a vital transportation hub for the greater Los Angeles area, serving a diverse mix of business and leisure travelers,” said John Hatanaka, Executive Director of Hollywood Burbank Airport. “With our Replacement Passenger terminal, we’re building an airport for the future, one that embraces innovation and elevates the passenger experience. Connectivity is key to that vision. Boingo’s proven track record of deploying cellular solutions that serve all major carriers, alongside the latest Wi-Fi technologies at leading airports and venues around the world, many of which are right here in Los Angeles County, made them the right connectivity partner for our airport. As the converged network service provider, passengers at our new terminal will be able to seamlessly stay connected from curb to gate.”

Now under construction, the new 355,000-square-foot Replacement Passenger Terminal will feature 14 gates and thoughtfully designed infrastructure to support modern air travel. Technology-forward amenities include advanced baggage handling systems, a streamlined TSA checkpoint for reduced wait times, expanded boarding areas with more space and power access, and upgraded IT and communications systems for public safety and announcements.

“Airports are becoming smarter, more connected spaces where digital infrastructure is essential,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “Being selected early in Hollywood Burbank Airport’s redevelopment process allows Boingo to design and integrate a purpose-built network tailored to the airport’s operational goals and traveler expectations. We’re proud to deliver a converged solution that combines Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7 and carrier-grade cellular coverage to power millions of connections and support one of Southern California’s most important regional airports.”

Boingo’s neutral host DAS can support multiple cellular carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, allowing passengers to stay connected on their preferred mobile networks. The terminal and parking garage wireless service will offer fast speeds, low latency, increased capacity and enhanced security in high-traffic areas like ticketing, gates, baggage claim and rideshare zones.

Boingo manages wireless infrastructure at more than 130 airports and major transportation hubs around the world, from Los Angeles to New York, London, Chicago and San Francisco, and brings deep expertise in building connectivity solutions for some of the largest, complex and highly trafficked venues. Ookla®, a global leader in independent, user-generated speedtest data, recently recognized Boingo’s airport networks for delivering industry-leading speed and performance at airports nationwide. To learn more, visit boingo.com.