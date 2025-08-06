Appleton International Airport's Economic Impact Soars to Nearly $2 Billion in 2024

County leaders announced today the results of a study showing the Appleton International Airport has a total economic impact of nearly $2 billion on the region. The last economic impact study was conducted in 2015 when Appleton International Airport generated 676 million in total economic impact. Other comparative measures are:

· JOBS: The airport supported 7,626 jobs in 2024, including airport operations, roles with tenant companies at the airport, jobs supported by visitor spending, and supported sectors such as supply chain effects. In the 2015 study, the airport supported 3,267 jobs.

· DIRECT SALES: The airport generated $1.3 billion of direct business sales. This mostly includes spending from airport operations, with some additional spending by airport visitors. This direct activity generates additional impacts as the airport and tenants make purchases from other businesses, and as employees spend their wages. In the 2015 study, the airport generated $432 million of direct business sales.

· TAXES GENERATED: The total tax impact of the Appleton airport was $325.4 million, including $205.1 million paid in state and local taxes. This measures taxes generated by the airport and related businesses.

“It is clear the airport is our most valuable economic engine,” said Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson. “Our growth has a multiplier effect on the region and supports our continued investment in the expansion of services and facilities. The airport provides nationwide access to businesses and consumers and that makes the Fox Cities a great place to live and do business.”

The report includes direct impacts from airport operations and visitor spending, indirect impacts as airport businesses make purchases to support their operations, and induced impacts as airport and tourism sector employees spend their wages in the local economy. The economic impact includes Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, and Calumet counties. Since the 2015 study was conducted, the airport has reached significant milestones:

· The airport served over a million passengers for the first time in 2024, compared to 512,000 in 2015.

· The average number of departures per day was nearly 21 in 2024, rising from 13 in 2015.

· Employment at the airport has more than doubled, with 3,274 employees compared to 1,314 in 2015.

“Our continued success is due to innovative leadership on the governmental level and the dedication of our team members to service,” said Airport Director Abe Weber. “Our promise to our customers is to make air travel faster, easier, and more convenient and our promise to the community is to continue to provide economic opportunities and continued growth.”

When the airport opened in 1965, Air Wisconsin Airlines was offering flights between Appleton and Chicago. Now the airport offers service from Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta, Sun Country Airlines, and United Airlines to 21 non-stop destinations

“Thanks to the continued investment of our airline partners, we have been able to expand our flights, destinations, and routes we offer consumers,” Weber said. “And to accommodate the growth in routes, we have expanded our facilities to host larger planes and increased passenger traffic.”

The airport recently opened a $66 million concourse expansion and is renovating the existing concourse and front drive lanes.

The economic impact study was released to mark the 60th anniversary of the airport opening in 1965. To celebrate the anniversary, the airport will be holding several promotions during August including a month-long giveaway. Travelers through the airport can scan a QR code to enter to win a variety of prizes which will be given away to six lucky people. The final grand prize is a $600 airfare voucher awarded to one winner at the end of August.

For more information on the 60th celebration, visit https://atwairport.com and for more information on the economic impact please visit https://atwairport.com/economic-impact/