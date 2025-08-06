Mesa Gateway Airport Sets All-Time Records in FY2025 Surpasses 2 Million Annual Passengers

In a landmark year of unprecedented growth, Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) shattered multiple performance records, officially crossing the 2-million annual passenger threshold for the first time since commercial service began in 2007. From record-setting passenger traffic to all-time highs in revenue, fuel sales, and parking income, Fiscal Year 2025 marks a transformative milestone that solidifies Gateway Airport’s role as a powerhouse of economic activity and regional connectivity.

The Airport set records in five major categories in Fiscal Year 2025, which covers July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

Passenger Traffic : 2,000,000+ (record)

: 2,000,000+ (record) Operating Revenue: $35,783,680 (record)

$35,783,680 (record) Net Income: $5,428,486 (record)

$5,428,486 (record) Fuel Sales: $10,109,333 (record)

$10,109,333 (record) Vehicle Parking Revenue: $5,529,870 (record)

“Gateway Airport continues to be one of the largest economic drivers in the Valley of the Sun,” said Gila River Indian Community Lieutenant Governor Regina Antone, Chair of the Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board of Directors. “Surpassing 2 million passengers reflects the Airport’s appeal as a gateway to our region for visitors who love the entertainment, outdoor activity, and hospitality that our state has to offer.”

All airport profits are kept within the airport and reinvested in infrastructure and enhancements to the passenger experience. In October, Gateway Airport will commence Phase II of its largest construction project to date: the full reconstruction of one of its three 10,000-foot runways. In total, Gateway Airport has more than $130 million in airfield construction projects planned over the next five years.

“During the past three decades, the member communities of the Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, in partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Arizona Department of Transportation, have made substantial investments developing and improving Airport facilities and infrastructure” said J. Brian O’Neill, A.A.E. Executive Director/CEO of Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. “The record-setting achievements of Fiscal Year 2025 are strong testament to the important air transportation role Gateway Airport now plays in the greater Phoenix region.”

According to a study conducted by the Arizona Department of Transportation, Gateway Airport now contributes more than $2 billion annually to the Arizona economy.

For more information about Mesa Gateway Airport, please visit www.gatewayairport.com