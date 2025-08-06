McFarland Johnson Welcomes Keith Brune as Project Executive to Support Executive Program Management Growth

McFarland Johnson (MJ) is pleased to announce that Keith Brune, A.A.E., IAP has joined the firm as a Project Executive based in our Hollywood, Florida office. Keith brings over 40 years of leadership experience in the aviation industry, where he has held numerous executive roles guiding operational strategy, infrastructure planning and capital program implementation, and organizational development.

In his new role, Keith will support the strategic expansion of MJ’s Executive Program Management services for commercial service airports across the country. His work will focus on elevating MJ’s capabilities in delivering high-level program oversight, leadership alignment, and client engagement at the executive level.

Keith’s extensive industry knowledge and involvement with national aviation associations position him as a key asset in MJ’s ongoing efforts to serve the evolving needs of the airport industry through thoughtful, experienced leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Keith to our growing team,” said John Mafera, Vice President and Director of Aviation. “His leadership background and deep understanding of the aviation landscape and large program implementation will be instrumental as we continue expanding our Executive Program Management services.”

Please join us in welcoming Keith to McFarland Johnson!