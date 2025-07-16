Colorado Air and Space Port Signs Lease with University of Denver to Create Six Sigma Center of Excellence

The Colorado Air and Space Port (CASP) and AltitudeX Aviation Group (AltitudeX) announced the signing of a lease with the University of Denver (DU) to establish a Six Sigma Center of Excellence on CASP property. This new development will bring one of the world’s most recognized quality and efficiency programs, Six Sigma, to the state’s only licensed spaceport and the closest reliever airport to Denver International Airport (DEN).

The lease marks a significant win in the proposed public-private partnership between Adams County, CASP, and AltitudeX, which was announced earlier this year. DU will also support the ongoing Pre-Development Agreement with AltitudeX, helping drive CASP’s vision to become a center of aviation, aerospace, logistics, and economic excellence for the entire region.

“This is a major win for Adams County, for Colorado, and for our entire community,” said Lynn Baca, Chair of the Adams County Board of Commissioners. “Efforts like this show youth across our county—and people of all ages, for that matter—that world-class career opportunities in aerospace, aviation, logistics, transportation, and more are happening right here in their own backyard.”

With this new development, CASP will become one of only a handful of airports globally to formally deploy an official Six Sigma Center of Excellence, joining the ranks of neighboring DEN, Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW), Los Angeles World Airports (LAX), and Singapore’s Changi Airport (SIN).

The new DU office at CASP will serve as a launchpad for operational excellence, student education and workforce development, and long-term economic growth for the region. CASP’s goal is to continue making intentional space for continuing education programs at the air and spaceport, with hopes of bringing more students to the campus for years to come to spark research, innovation, and industry collaboration.

“We are thrilled to work with CASP and Adams County to create a Center of Excellence that will set a new standard for quality and efficiency in the aviation and logistics sectors,” said Jack Buffington, Director of the Supply Chain Program at the University of Denver. “Six Sigma is the gold standard for world-class practices, and this center can become a catalyst for economic growth in Adams County and across Colorado.”

AltitudeX echoed the excitement about this collaborative milestone.

“These types of thoughtful, inventive projects are exactly what AltitudeX hopes to be involved with in the future at CASP. And this is just the beginning,” said Jon Roitman, Chief Executive Officer of AltitudeX. “By joining forces with partners who accelerate innovation and expand opportunity, we can truly achieve extraordinary outcomes.”

Adams County and CASP are located at the nexus of Colorado’s transportation network, with major interstates, freight and commuter rail, and DEN all in close proximity. These conditions offer CASP, AltitudeX, and DU the perfect opportunity to look to the skies, roads, and rails to create a national model for multimodal transportation and logistics excellence.

“The Six Sigma Center of Excellence will not only transform how we operate at CASP but will also elevate our reputation as a leader in quality, safety, and innovation,” said Jeff Kloska, Director of CASP. “This project is a perfect example of how the public and private sectors can work together to build something bigger than any of us could do alone.”