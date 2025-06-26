Etihad Airways Launches A380 Service on Toronto Route

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has begun operating its iconic Airbus A380 on daily flights to Toronto, boosting capacity by 31% and marking a new chapter in the airline’s long-standing commitment to Canada ahead of its 20th anniversary.

Etihad’s famous big bird was welcomed with a water-cannon salute at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday 24 June.

The upgraded service introduces the unparalleled luxury of Etihad’s flagship A380 aircraft to Canadian skies for the first time. This includes the airline’s award-winning First Apartments and the world’s only three-room suite in the sky, The Residence, offering an exceptional flying experience for guests on the route between Zayed International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The increased capacity responds to strong demand for travel between the UAE and Canada, particularly across business, leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) segments.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "We are proud to introduce the A380 and offer guests flying between Abu Dhabi and Canada an extraordinary new travel experience with Etihad. Toronto has been a cornerstone of our North American network since 2005, when we became the first airline from the Gulf region to operate flights to Canada. The introduction of our flagship aircraft on this route reflects our deep commitment to the Canadian market.”

Unmatched Guest Experience

Etihad’s A380 features 486 seats across four cabins, including:

The Residence : A private three-room suite with living room, bedroom and ensuite bathroom with shower

: A private three-room suite with living room, bedroom and ensuite bathroom with shower First Apartments : 9 fully enclosed suites with personal space, 80-inch lie-flat beds and separate ottoman seat

: 9 fully enclosed suites with personal space, 80-inch lie-flat beds and separate ottoman seat Business Studios : 70 lie-flat seats with aisle access, premium dining and exclusive access to The Lobby, a serviced lounge in the sky

: 70 lie-flat seats with aisle access, premium dining and exclusive access to The Lobby, a serviced lounge in the sky Economy Smart Seats: 405 seats with fixed-wing headrests and adjustable support, including 68 extra legroom seats

Abu Dhabi Stopover

Guests flying to or from Canada via Abu Dhabi can also take advantage of Etihad’s stopover programme, with complimentary hotel stays offering a chance to experience the UAE capital’s rich cultural landmarks, pristine beaches, and world-class attractions.