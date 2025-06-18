New Gate Locations for Hawaiian Airlines Passengers at San Jose Mineta International Airport

Hawaiian Airlines passengers traveling through San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) will begin using new gate locations.

Flights may depart from Gates 34–36 in Terminal B or Gates 14–17, which include gates located in Terminal A. Travelers are advised to keep an eye on their flight info through the airline’s app or website and departure boards found throughout the terminal.

As part of this transition, Hawaiian Airlines has also moved its ticket counter check-in to Terminal B, conveniently located next to Alaska Airlines’ check-in area. This relocation aligns with the recently announced partnership between Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines, which aims to maintain both brands while improving the overall travel experience.

For parking convenience, travelers flying Hawaiian Airlines are advised to use Lot 3, the closest lot to Terminal B. Advanced parking reservations are recommended to ensure availability and save time.