San Diego International Airport’s New Hydrant Fueling System Strengthens Commitment to Sustainability

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Airport Authority) continues its focus on sustainability with the installation of a state-of-the-art hydrant fueling system that will lead to a smoother, safer, and more enjoyable airport experience.

This innovative system is set to enhance the customer experience by reducing aircraft turnaround times and increasing on-time departures, while reducing carbon emissions, minimizing fuel spillage, and enhancing operational efficiency, reinforcing the airport's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable aviation practices.

“The activation of the hydrant fueling system at SAN is a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence,” says Angela Shafer-Payne, VP & Chief Development Officer at SAN. “This system not only enhances our operational capabilities but also significantly improves the passenger experience by reducing fueling times and minimizing environmental impact.”

Hydrant fueling systems streamline the refueling process by delivering fuel directly from storage facilities to aircraft via underground pipelines. With fewer fuel trucks needed, these systems help lower carbon emissions, contributing to more environmentally friendly airport operations.

Designed by Burns & McDonnell, this project constructs the necessary fuel piping and infrastructure for underground fuel distribution to the west side of the airport. The new hydrant system currently supports Gates 48-51 and is the first phase of an airport-wide hydrant system conversion that enhances environmental safety and operational efficiency.